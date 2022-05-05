Doosan -7 Ser. Wheel Ldr.

Doosan Infracore North America is introducing three additional models of its next-generation -7 Series wheel loaders. These new 200 size class machines include many of the same features as the larger models and are now available at Doosan dealerships.
This next generation of Doosan wheel loaders offer all-new redesigned cabs with first-class comfort features, increased bucket capacities and new fuel-saving technologies.
The three new models – the DL200-7, DL220-7 and DL250-7 – have standard bucket capacities between 2.6 and 3.3 cubic yards.
The new Doosan DL200-7 wheel loader features a hydrostatic drive system for enhanced fuel efficiency, machine positional control and reduced wear on the brakes. The traction control management system allows operators to easily adjust traction force to match jobsite conditions. This helps reduce wheel slippage for more efficient digging, stockpiling and loading.
