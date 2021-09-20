 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fendt 500 Vario Gen3

Fendt 500 Vario Gen3

Fendt 500 Vario Gen3

The Fendt 500 Vario Gen3 Series mid-range tractors now feature the fully redesigned FendtONE cab and include the new FendtONE operator platform as a standard feature. The innovative FendtONE interface is a complete redesign of the operator station, putting all the machine functions at the operator’s fingertips.

Known as an exceptional, all-around chore tractor, the Fendt 500 Vario Gen3 Series includes four models with a broad range rated engine hp from 124 to 163 ECE R120, providing an ideal power range for chores around livestock and dairy operations including hauling hay, raking, stacking bales and more.

The Fendt 500 Vario’s powerful 4-cylinder Deutz engine, with a 4.04-liter cubic capacity and common rail injection, works in tandem with the stepless Fendt Vario continuous variable transmission (CVT) to deliver optimum power, fuel efficiency and machine life.

The ideal tractor for front loader work, the Fendt 500 Vario Gen3 Series includes a live third valve to control three functions at one time. The Fendt CargoProfi front loader offers smart technology features, such as an electronic weighing function and memory function that can “remember” the lifting height and tilt angles for frequently repeated work. The hydraulic ports also can be customized to better match the operator’s needs.

For more information visit www.fendt.com.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fendt 300 Vario Gen4
New Products

Fendt 300 Vario Gen4

AGCO is bringing the Fendt 300 Vario Gen4 Series tractors to North America for the first time, and they are now available to order for 2022 de…

JD 6155MH Tractor
New Products

JD 6155MH Tractor

John Deere introduces the new 6155MH Tractor that is especially effective for field operations such as cultivating, harrowing or spraying, or …

Ramrod Pro-Series 930
New Products

Ramrod Pro-Series 930

The Ramrod Pro-Series 930 now offers a 22.1 hp Honda engine. That means the easy start that Honda is known for, superior fuel economy, and hig…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News