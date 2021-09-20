The Fendt 500 Vario Gen3 Series mid-range tractors now feature the fully redesigned FendtONE cab and include the new FendtONE operator platform as a standard feature. The innovative FendtONE interface is a complete redesign of the operator station, putting all the machine functions at the operator’s fingertips.
Known as an exceptional, all-around chore tractor, the Fendt 500 Vario Gen3 Series includes four models with a broad range rated engine hp from 124 to 163 ECE R120, providing an ideal power range for chores around livestock and dairy operations including hauling hay, raking, stacking bales and more.
The Fendt 500 Vario’s powerful 4-cylinder Deutz engine, with a 4.04-liter cubic capacity and common rail injection, works in tandem with the stepless Fendt Vario continuous variable transmission (CVT) to deliver optimum power, fuel efficiency and machine life.
The ideal tractor for front loader work, the Fendt 500 Vario Gen3 Series includes a live third valve to control three functions at one time. The Fendt CargoProfi front loader offers smart technology features, such as an electronic weighing function and memory function that can “remember” the lifting height and tilt angles for frequently repeated work. The hydraulic ports also can be customized to better match the operator’s needs.
