Great Plains Mfg. announces the expansion of its hybrid tillage tool, the Terra-Max. The HT1100 Terra-Max, a variable-intensity tool that addresses a variety of soil management needs, including sizing residue, weed control, and seedbed preparation, is now available in 10’, 12’, and 15’ widths. These new models are compatible with lower hp tractors for a variety of ag operations.
All Terra-Max models are designed with adjustable front and rear coulter gangs to perform variable-intensity tillage for both primary and seedbed preparation applications. The front gangs adjust from 0 to 8 degrees, while the rear coulter gangs adjust proportionally from 0 to 6 degrees for adaptability in ever-changing soil conditions.
Along with the new HT1100 Terra-Max sizes, Great Plains has also released the TS9100 Turbo-Seeder, a compatible seeding solution with the new working widths. With a 19.2 bu. capacity on 10’-15 Terra-Max models, the Turbo-Seeder can seed a variety of crops such as alfalfa, cover crop mixes, small grains, and other forages.
For more information visit www.GreatPlainsAg.com.