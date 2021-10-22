JD 2430C Nutrient Applicator

For model year 2022, John Deere has redesigned its 2430C Nutrient Applicator, the 25-row model, giving customers what they’ve asked for with a new lower transport height, while continuing to provide greater precision and control of nutrient placement at high operating speeds.
Two sizes of 2430C applicators are available – the 19-knife tool bar with a 47-foot working width, and the redesigned 25-knife configuration with reduced transport height and a 62-foot working width. Both come standard on 30-inch spacings with Tru-Depth heavy duty cast standards and TruSet depth control. Coulters, a variety of knives and closing disk options are available for both models.
With a reduced transport height of 14 feet, the 62-foot wide 2430C is 2.5 feet lower than previous models, making it easier to transport under bridges and power lines when moving from field to field.
