Loftness Bad Ax

Loftness has updated its popular Bad Ax disc mulcher attachment for skid steers. The new version is lighter and stronger, featuring improved machine balance and upgraded performance.
The new Bad Ax weighs over 400 pounds less than the original model and is positioned approximately five inches closer to the power unit for improved balance, stability and flotation of the skid steer. Despite the lighter weight, engineering improvements have increased the durability of the unit through updates to the steel housing and a larger diameter main shaft.
Performance has also improved on the Bad Ax disc mulcher, thanks to a new radial piston high-pressure motor, which provides full torque capability at start-up for fast recovery time. Additionally, a redesigned intake has increased performance by offering better material flow through the unit.
For more information phone 1-800-828-7624 (U.S. and Canada) or 320-848-6266; email info@loftness.com; website www.loftness.com.