Polaris Off Road launches the all-new 2020 RZR that comes standard with factory-installed accessories and premium upgrades.
As the first 50-inch RZR to come factory-installed with Ride Command, the all-new 2020 RZR 900 Fox Edition gives riders the confidence to tackle any trail and get where they need to go. The RZR 900 Fox Edition features a factory-installed seven-inch, glove-touch display featuring a backup camera, built-in GPS navigation, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and new features including Group Ride. Fox 2.0 Podium X shocks with 10-inches of travel allows for the vehicle to handle rough terrain while the newly-featured full doors keep trail elements out of the machine.