 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NH Hayliner Baler

NH Hayliner Baler

New Holland Agriculture is returning the Hayliner name to all its small square balers in North America. The new models include the Hayliner 265, Hayliner 275 and Hayliner 275 PLUS. With the return, the brand’s legendary small square balers will offer the company’s first precision solution for two models.

Enhancing productivity was New Holland’s top priority when developing the new precision electronic bale length system for the Hayliner Series. The electronic bale length control allows operators to set and calibrate for an accuracy of plus or minus 2 inches, leading to tighter stacks, reliable bale bundling and consistent hand-stacked mows.

People are also reading…

With this system, a new display is not required. Instead, the user interface is through the Electronic Bale Length Control app on an operator’s smartphone or tablet. Connectivity is via a smartphone or tablet’s Wi-Fi connection for a reliable connection and security with no data plan needed for operation. Another benefit of the app-based system is the ability to provide real-time bale length and flake data, enabling operators to adjust ground speed to conditions to optimize the baler’s capacity.

All three models have a 14- by 18-inch bale case and standard equipment tailored to different operational needs.

For more information on the three new Hayliner models, visit agriculture.newholland.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Case IH Round Balers

Case IH Round Balers

While Case IH RB5 series round balers, DC3 series disc mower conditioners and the small square baler family have long-delivered the reliabilit…

NH Roll-Belt 450 Utility PLUS

NH Roll-Belt 450 Utility PLUS

New Holland Agriculture North America is expanding its round baler offering with the launch of the all-new Pro-Belt Series and Roll-Belt 450 U…

NH Discbine PLUS Series

NH Discbine PLUS Series

New Holland Agriculture North America introduces the new Discbine PLUS Series. The Discbine PLUS models have bold, new styling and yellow acce…

Fecon FMX28 Bull Hog

Fecon FMX28 Bull Hog

Fecon introduces the FMX28 Bull Hog Mulcher for compact excavators. Designed for 3.5 to 8-ton compact excavators with hydraulic flows from 12-…

Herbicide GUSS

Herbicide GUSS

GUSS Automation has introduced their first and only autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer – Herbicide GUSS, available at select John Deere deal…

Fendt 700 Vario Tractors

Fendt 700 Vario Tractors

AGCO has introduced the new Fendt 700 Vario series tractors, which will be available to order through Fendt dealerships for delivery in 2023. …

Case IH Trident 5550 Appl.

Case IH Trident 5550 Appl.

Case IH and Raven Industries introduce an autonomous spreader, the Case IH Trident 5550 applicator with Raven Autonomy. The 5550 combines driv…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News