NH Hayliner Baler

New Holland Agriculture is returning the Hayliner name to all its small square balers in North America. The new models include the Hayliner 265, Hayliner 275 and Hayliner 275 PLUS. With the return, the brand’s legendary small square balers will offer the company’s first precision solution for two models.
Enhancing productivity was New Holland’s top priority when developing the new precision electronic bale length system for the Hayliner Series. The electronic bale length control allows operators to set and calibrate for an accuracy of plus or minus 2 inches, leading to tighter stacks, reliable bale bundling and consistent hand-stacked mows.
With this system, a new display is not required. Instead, the user interface is through the Electronic Bale Length Control app on an operator’s smartphone or tablet. Connectivity is via a smartphone or tablet’s Wi-Fi connection for a reliable connection and security with no data plan needed for operation. Another benefit of the app-based system is the ability to provide real-time bale length and flake data, enabling operators to adjust ground speed to conditions to optimize the baler’s capacity.
All three models have a 14- by 18-inch bale case and standard equipment tailored to different operational needs.
For more information on the three new Hayliner models, visit agriculture.newholland.com