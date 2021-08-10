WCCO Belting’s Edge Defender Cleat for Raptor Draper Belts

WCCO Belting of Wahpeton, N.D., announces their Edge Defender cleat for combine harvest headers (draper platforms) is now available for aftermarket distribution and to agricultural equipment manufacturers worldwide. The angled cleat design increases yield with product flow control technology that directs crop to the center of the draper and onto the feeder belt. It also reduces downtime from buildup under the belt by pulling crop away from the cutting edge.
The Edge Defender is manufactured with the company’s Raptor belt construction, which is sourced by most major agricultural equipment manufacturers in harvesting applications for small grains and edible beans. The invention boosts uptime and protects the profitability of harvest by effectively conveying crop on the belt and into the feeder house. In addition, the cleat design uses lightweight connector plates in an angled installation that creates a smoother and more efficient transition over the rollers.
For more information, contact a local distributor;, or email sales@wccobelt.com; or visit www.wccobelt.com.