Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2016.

How parents and other caretakers talk to kids helps the children – and the adults – to understand emotions and to manage behaviors by both generations, now and later in life. Kids have greater capacity to understand discussions about feelings and handling themselves than most people older than them realize.

Art Linkletter demonstrated insightfully and humorously on the former television show, “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” how much children understand. Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres talk effectively with kids on current television shows.

When kids and adults talk honestly, the children and the adults learn about themselves, their strengths and deficiencies, and what to work on to improve communication. Youngsters give remarkably adept cues.

A couple years back, a first-time mother in her late 20s consulted me about her 30-month old daughter’s incessant demands and temper tantrums. At my request, Mom, Dad and “Sophie” came to a meeting when a lull in their farming activities allowed. They were expecting a family addition in about four months.

“Emily” was worried that Sophie’s behavior was out-of-control and would worsen when her new sibling arrived. “Jim” was more concerned about his wife than Sophie. He said Emily tried hard to be a good mother, but sometimes became overwhelmed during “battles” with Sophie.

The benefits of personal experience! I have to interject here that I know something about temper tantrums from personal experience, for I had tantrums as a child whenever I felt unfairly treated. I also sensed Sophie had the upper hand, as I sometimes did as a youngster.

Emily, Jim and Sophie practiced with me in the office what to do when Sophie had a “melt-down,” but rehearsing wasn’t the real thing, so I suggested the parents call me if help was needed. A melt-down occurred a couple weeks later during their family vacation.

They rented a cabin for a four-day weekend at a fishing resort. On their first vacation day, Mom asked Sophie to take a nap like she usually did every afternoon, while Dad went fishing in their boat on the nearby lake. Sophie immediately demanded, “I want to go with Daddy.”

Sophie cried continuously after Dad left the cabin, and repeatedly got out of her bed for two hours until Emily couldn’t take it any longer; she called her husband on his cell phone to come back to their cabin. Most parents have experienced this!

Jim and Emily applied what we had practiced, but Sophie redoubled her wailing when they told her she had to rest. Jim called me; I talked with both parents on the phone.

Setting limits is difficult but necessary, but so is parent-child talking together. Kids will keep pushing until they know there are definite limits. Kids’ sense of what is just – and usually their compliance – improves when they feel understood.

I asked Emily to firmly whisk Sophie into bed and to order her to stay there until she stopped crying and slept awhile. If she tried to leave her bed, I suggested that Mom ask Sophie if she felt mad, or sad, when Dad left earlier and to talk things through.

As expected, Sophie abandoned her bed, but when Mom asked if she felt sad or mad, she answered, sobbing, “Mad, because Daddy left me.”

Mom followed up, “Do you need a hug?”

“Yes,” Sophie whimpered, as both parents hugged her and told her she could go fishing with Dad after her nap.

During supper, after napping and fishing, Sophie was once again good-natured. When her father asked her why she felt better, Sophie said, “because I talked.” Sophie has had few tantrums since then, her parents proclaim.

Little kids often understand more than we give them credit for. In my experience, first-borns are slower developing language skills than their younger siblings.

Often, the older and more proficient siblings and peers of little kids learning to use language grasp what their younger cohorts are saying and going through better than the adults around them.

My 31-month-old granddaughter Layla helps her parents and grandparents understand what her 9-month old sister is feeling when normally-happy Ana whines. Layla says what she perceives, such as “Ana needs medicine; she’s sick,” meaning Ana has a fever.

How did Layla know this? Because she went through this herself, but as the oldest child she couldn’t verbalize understandably until she developed sufficient language skills. When we checked Ana’s temperature, usually Layla was right.

Experienced family members and daycare/preschool teachers sometimes understand children better than the parents who are learning for the first time, but not always. Every family’s situation is different. Importantly, grandparents, child-caregivers and school teachers have roles in educating new parents to become more proficient in the skills experienced generations learned.

Beginning parents become knowledgeable and pass along what they learned to the generations following them. It’s a healthy behavior pattern that has survival value.

Talking about feelings is important for everyone’s behavioral well-being: Children and adults.

Dr. Mike is a clinical psychologist that farmed at Harlan, Iowa. Contact him at www.agbehavioralhealth.com.