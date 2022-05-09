The great ‘calf killing’ blizzard of mid-April 2022

Our April record-setting blizzard reminds me somewhat of the 1975 travesty. They were both warm, open easy winters until calving time come April. That one hit on the last week of March, as we thought spring had arrived and continued for six full weeks – yes, all the way through April and the first week of May.
With only an old “M” tractor and F-11 loader that was worthless, my dad and I were down to two grain-fed saddle horses pulling six gunny sacks full of barley cake on an inverted V.W. hood, each with a lariat dallied to our saddle horns. Our destination was about a mile up Wanagan Creek to the main bunch, next to our haystack meadows. Each morning we had to “re-dig” channels through massive drifts to sneak our horses through. We just threw the gates open to the haystacks as the cattle lined up like milk cows at chore time.
The cattle took refuge in the creek bank benches out of the wind where calves were born amongst the standing-room-only crowd. If they didn’t get trampled to death, they melted down into two- and three-feet of snow pack, never to get up.
Dad was one of three Golden Valley County commissioners at the time, so they installed a Civil Defense Band two-way radio in their entry. Our entire Westerheim community was still phoneless. It was devastating. Now we have a heated shop, 4x4 pickups, a side-by-side and a life saver, high wheeled 4x4 bidirectional, center osculating loader tractor ... and this storm was still devastating.
Storms are nothing new in our way of life. The “dead-of-winter” storms can be dealt with without livestock losses, but it’s the “off season” ones that are devastating. Back a few years ago, we even had a vicious cattle killing blizzard on the very last day of April that I call the ‘May First’ blizzard. It was a freak, short-lived storm, but what made it so bad was the massive amount of snow accompanied by very high winds. Does that sound familiar?
We lost five cows and 12 calves in that one. Spring was here and I had 125 pairs up on the plateau of early crested wheat grass. We got caught by surprise, as this one even snuck past our dependable weather indicators with its stealthy quickness and velocity. I think we’re out on the fringe of their radar.
The herd drifted to the southeast fence corner over looking steep, deep canyons. As they jockeyed for protection, the vanguard got pushed over the fence and out onto 20-foot deep drifts only to fall through and get hung up in tree top “Y” branches. Lusk spotted a “blow hole” in a drift and hand dug a 40-foot long, six-foot deep trench to free old #95 who had lit on her feet. It was two days later.
The 1966 March blizzard was an all time record setter across most all of North Dakota, but here in the deep western North Dakota badlands, it was of little note as it blew high over the well-protected, high bluff bottoms along the Little Missouri River north of Medora. I was taking care of the Jim and Loretta Tescher outfit that winter as they had their kids boarded out and were off in Texas rodeoing.
The 1997 spring blizzard was also one of all times. Then, of course, there’s the “killers” on the other end, namely the very devastating “atlas” blizzard of early fall where producers lost thousands of livestock in southern North Dakota and South Dakota.
I know I’ve skipped past many others and everybody has their own stories of each event, but I’ll move on to our state’s most recent record-setting blizzard of a few weeks ago. By April 1 we were all hoping for some much needed moisture, hopefully rain, but anything would do.
The day before the much-warned coming blizzard, we enjoyed perhaps the most beautiful, warm, wind-free day we had seen all spring. The younger generations made comments of how could it be so nice if a bad storm is coming. This old native said, “Duck your head; this is what we call ‘the lull before the storm.’ ”
Dramatic, devastating stories are still coming in and will be told to grandchildren, as I have of past ones. One classic saying came out of those 1975 spring storms. When it was all over, an old rancher was having coffee in the local café when a non-livestock farming acquaintance stated, “Sure, you lost a lot of calves, but look at all the great moisture you got.”
Alvin replied, “Ya, it’s comparable to a hail storm on the fourth of July. To you that’s moisture too.”
A few of our Badlands producers have backed off calving starting dates from March 1 to May 1 as they age and mature, while the bulk of us still start the first of April. It’s a guessing game, many times March proves to be better calving weather than April, but May has also hosted a few blizzards.
The one most surely outcome of this record April 2022 blizzard will most likely see a “baby boom” in the urban areas in mid January 2023.