Canola market swings with global events

ICE canola futures made some significant swings in early December. COVID concerns and crude oil price swings contributed to the choppy markets for canola. The January canola contract reached as low as $987 per metric ton (MT) during the first week of December but closed at $1,010 per MT on Dec. 8, while the March contract closed at $982 per MT. The canola market’s resilience has been impressive as no real fresh bullish news has come into the market recently. Some long liquidation has been reported recently, causing some weakness while the uptrend remains in place.
As of Dec. 8, nearby canola prices at area crush plants ranged from $35.59 to $36.85 for December deliveries and $35.59 to $36.65 for January deliveries. This is down over $.50 for current deliveries, reflecting a somewhat weaker basis. New crop 2022 canola prices have weakened, ranging from $26.77 to $27.20, shedding nearly $2.00 in the last few weeks.
Canola’s premium to soybeans remains a concern to some industry watchers. The canola/soybean futures spread chart exceeded $400 per MT recently (canola premium over soybeans in Canadian $/MT). This compares to a typical spread of $45 per MT. This shows how the drought has driven canola premiums over soybeans well above normal levels.
On Dec. 3, Statistics Canada released its final grain production estimates, which showed a further decrease in canola production to 12.6 million metric tons (MMT), a 14-year low. Previous estimates had canola production at 12.78 MMT. Acreage abandonment was estimated at only 1 percent, which seems very low considering the drought impacts. Further refinements to this may be made in 2022. The U.S. will report canola acreage abandonment, as well as other key data, in its January Final Crop Production Report.
The latest data from the CGC for October indicated that canola exports to date are 2.38 MMT of the 4.0 MMT projected for the year. The pace of canola exports and crush remains ahead of the forecast pace for the year.
In the latest news on the biofuel front, the EPA finally released its Proposed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes for 2022. The volumes released were roughly in line with estimates and soy oil was slightly weaker based on the news. This caused a spillover effect into the canola markets. EPA retroactively reduced volumes for 2020 and 2021, while increasing the overall biofuels volumes for 2022. It also denied 65 pending waiver requests submitted by refiners. Some biofuel backers felt the EPA was attempting to soften the blow of the announcement with a slight increase in future volumes.