Durum market a picture of steadiness in early August

While volatility may be associated with other wheat markets, that’s certainly not the case for the durum market, which has remained steady for the past several weeks.

“We’re kind of the same as we were in the last market report. It’s been pretty stable the last couple weeks, but we’re obviously well off the highs,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that most cash bids are around $10, although there have been some bids down to $9, which is well off the highs that were sitting at $16 for quite a while earlier this spring.

“A lot of this pressure on price is because we are getting close to harvest and everyone is counting on a larger North American crop,” she added.

For example, U.S. durum production is expected to double to 77 million bushels (MB) in 2022. So far, Olson said the crop looks promising, but there is a ways to go until harvest.

“It’s not in the bin yet. But so far, it’s been a good crop,” she said.

The Aug. 1 Crop Progress Report showed that 84 percent of the North Dakota durum crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition. Crop condition ratings were a bit lower for Montana, which was rated 50 percent good-to-excellent, but that’s largely because conditions were a bit drier there.

Olson also noted that the northern durum crop is still way behind in terms of development. In fact, there is still some of the crop that has yet to head out, and only about 17 percent was starting to turn color as of Aug. 1.

“That compares to 60 percent on average and shows just how far behind it is,” she said.

The Wheat Quality Council tour went through the region the last week of July and although the tour doesn’t look at a lot of durum, concentrating more on spring wheat, according to Olson, tour members did come up with a projected yield of 39 bushels per acre in North Dakota, which is close to USDA’s estimate of 40 bushels.

“We’ve had some hot, dry conditions and there has been some disease pressure, so that will have potential impacts on production,” she said.

The Canadian durum crop is in a similar position with the crop looking in good condition with production there expected to more than double to about 200 MB.

“They have some of the same concerns we have here as it’s a late crop and it’s also dry in some of the durum areas,” she said.

Another thing the market has been watching lately is condition ratings are deteriorating in some of the other durum regions around the world, including Europe where it’s been extremely dry and hot. In fact, in its last report the International Grains Council (IGC) lowered the production estimate for Europe down to 257 MB, which is about 30 MB lower than last year. The declines came mainly in France, Italy, and Spain.

“It wasn’t a huge decline in production, but their supplies were getting pretty tight after last year,” Olson said. “Surprisingly, the IGC also lowered Algeria’s production estimate by 15 million bushels, down to 80 million. That’s still higher than a year ago, but it was still a bit surprising.”

Just with the usage numbers and the projected drop in European production, world durum ending stocks are expected to continue to decline.

“One thing to consider is that the situation continues to look tight,” she said.

In terms of demand, Olson noted that U.S. durum sales are currently at just over 5 MB, which is more than double last year’s pace at this time. Most of those sales are to Italy.

Also, on the domestic side, demand is projected higher this year.

“It does seem to be that domestic buyers are comfortable with their current supply levels and, again, are just counting on that larger crop. They’re not really expanding their purchases,” she said. “They will need to make some purchases for coverage the last half of this year and into 2023.

“The big question, as we get to harvest, is how willing producers will be to sell at these prices, especially since they’ve seen prices a lot higher earlier in the year. I anticipate it might be slightly slower selling from producers,” she concluded.