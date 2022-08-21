Durum market, buyers waiting on harvest

The durum market, at a standstill of late with prices trending down, is waiting for harvest to begin in full.

“Cash bids for durum are trending down a little. We’re still seeing a couple $10 bids out there, but most are now closer to $9,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “The market seems to be waiting for harvest to get really underway, and they are expecting a good crop.”

Harvest has started across the region. The latest crop progress report indicated that in North Dakota about 10 percent of the crop was harvested, most of that in the southwestern part of the state, where producers were able to plant their crop early. However, there haven’t been much in the way of harvest reports yet. Olson said it will be another week or two before harvest gets into full swing. The 10 percent harvested is close to the average, but behind last year when the crop was planted earlier.

“Condition ratings have dropped a little in recent weeks, but 74 percent of the crop is still rated in good-to-excellent condition,” she said. “That is pretty normal this time of year for them to drop a little.”

In Montana, about 20 percent of the durum crop has been harvested, which is a bit below average, but conditions there have been a bit drier. Early harvest results indicate that yields there have been a bit disappointing because of a lack of rain during the growing season.

Among the reports released by USDA on Aug. 12 were the results of a resurvey of producers in North Dakota regarding planted acreage. When the June acreage report was done a lot of producers were still planting. According to this latest report, North Dakota’s estimate is now at 950,000 acres, which is down 100,000 from the June estimate.

“That’s in line with what we've been hearing from producers – that we would probably lose a few acres from that first report, so that’s not real surprising,” she said.

Montana producers were not resurveyed as they were much further along in planting in June. Total acres in Montana were kept at 790,000.

USDA also adjusted yield estimates in its report. In North Dakota, the yield estimate went up by 1 bushel to 41 bushels per acre. Montana’s yield estimate was also down by a bushel to 29 bushels per acre, which was not surprising given some of the early harvest results coming from the state.

The national yield estimate, including production from the desert durum region, went up slightly and is now 40.4 bushels per acre. That’s 16 bushels higher than last year.

“We did see our total durum production number drop a little, going from 77 million bushels to 74 million,” she said. “The market obviously feels that this is a decent production number, but we’ll see how yields and quality pan out, especially given the later harvest.”

The WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) report, which also came out Aug. 12, didn’t change any of the usage numbers. But with the decline in production, ending stocks dropped from 30 million bushels (MB) to 27 MB.

On the demand side, exports, unfortunately, have been pretty quiet as the U.S. has not seen any new sales recently. For the current marketing year, total U.S. durum export sales remain at 4.7 MB. Most of that has been to Italy, with some classified as unknown destinations.

“Last year we were around 2 million bushels at this time, so this is an improvement. But we haven't moved the needle very much in recent weeks. We definitely need to see some increased demand if we want to see some price support,” Olson said.

“It’s a similar thing regarding domestic demand with no big increase. Everyone is basically waiting for harvest until they start expanding their coverage,” she added.

North of the border, Olson noted that Canada’s export pace is also slower.

“Granted, their new crop year just started Aug. 1, but their first couple weeks of data shows their durum sales are lower than a year ago,” she said, adding that Canadian durum sales currently stand at 764,000 bushels, which is well off the 2.5 MB pace from a year ago. “Their export numbers are expected to nearly double this year compared to last year because of better production, but, again, nobody is anxious to buy right now.”

The Canadian crop, she explained, is even further behind than the U.S. and so harvest is still a couple weeks away from even starting. Similar to the situation in the northern durum region of the U.S., some of Canada’s western durum areas have been a bit dry this season, but some of the eastern durum region is in better condition, so there might be some yield differences across their durum region, as well.

Elsewhere, in Europe, the durum harvest is just finishing up.

“They did end up with some dry conditions during the growing season that stressed the crop, and also some rain at harvest that could potentially have caused some quality issues, although we haven’t heard anything major yet,” Olson said, adding production estimates there have declined throughout summer.

European durum production is now projected at 257 MB, which is about 30 MB lower than last year.

“It’s not a disaster by any means, but obviously production is a little lower than expected,” she said. “Other than that, everyone is waiting on harvest to get going a little more to get a better idea of what this crop is going to look like.”