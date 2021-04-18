Durum prices retreat slightly, but still strong

Durum prices in recent weeks in the U.S. have retreated slightly, but overall they have remained strong during the marketing year.

“With durum, we’ve maybe had a little setback in prices. Part of that is we’re getting to the tail end of old crop and some of the other markets have weakened a little,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Prices are still relatively strong compared to earlier in the marketing year. We’re in that $6.50-$6.75 range for some of the old crop bids with an average of $6.60. For a while we were up to $7 on some of the durum, so we’ve set back about 10-20 cents a bushel.”

Peterson noted that new crop bids across the region have been ranging around the $6.50 level, trying to hopefully encourage more durum acres, especially across North Dakota.

“We’ll see what happens. Obviously, prices are a big factor, but I think this year the dry topsoil, as well as subsoil, are the biggest unknowns on producers’ minds for which crops to put in,” he said. “On one hand, a drier bias probably favors holding durum acres a little bit just because it can be seeded a little bit deeper than canola or pulse crops and producers can seed it a little later. And maybe the weather pattern will continue to change and bring more moisture.

“(The recent rain/snow) has certainly been welcomed and I think once it melts and we get into warmer temps again it will help accelerate planting. But it’s still a little early for durum, so I think guys will go on their other crops,” he added.