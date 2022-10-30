Durum prices stabilize; US anticipates increase in demand

After slipping slightly during harvest, durum prices have appeared to stabilize and the market seems to be waiting on confirmation of further demand.

“With durum we seem to have stabilized with prices right now,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that producer bids are around $9.50-$9.75, down slightly from the peak of $10 earlier in October.

“We’re running about 50 cents a bushel to a dollar premium to spring wheat in key durum regions,” he continued. “We’ll see what happens going forward, but I think the market is anticipating some pickup in demand. If we are going to get some better export demand from Europe or North Africa, November is usually the time when that takes place.”

Peterson noted that producer selling remains generally slow. The Minneapolis Durum Index, which is a regional perspective on prices, was down at $9.14 as of Oct. 24. However, that’s up from the harvest low of $8.20 at the end of September, but still below the $9.80 levels back in early August.

“I think, at least in the short-term, we’ve set a floor in the market and it’s just a matter of how much higher we can push prices until more solid demand develops,” he said.

Some of the headwinds the U.S. is facing is that Canada has a good crop and the Canadian dollar is a bit cheaper compared to the strength of the U.S. dollar.

“That probably gives them a little more of (an edge) in capturing some nearby demand. But their overall supplies are still relatively tight, historically speaking,” he said. “I think they’ve been more aggressive marketing their spring wheat crop and not so much durum.”

Looking at the more immediate demand side, U.S. exports, as of mid-October, were still at 5.1 million bushels (MB). That’s up 50 percent from last year at this time. About 2.7 MB of that has already been shipped to Italy.

On a positive note, the U.S. has 1.2 MB of that is sales on the books to Algeria, and another 1.2 MB that is undesignated, likely a sale that’s been made to Europe or North Africa.

“We’re anticipating some better demand, but it’s been slow to develop. At the same token, I think producer selling may have picked up a little when the prices bounced off the harvest lows, but nothing dramatic, so it’s still not a real fluid market,” he said.

Internationally, prices are in the ballpark of $13.50-$14 a bushel, that’s delivered in North Africa/Europe for November/December.

“If we look at our current bids versus delivered North Africa, we do have some margin to work with,” Peterson said. “But at the same token, the transportation costs – both ocean and inland – are quite expensive. When we look at diesel prices for trucking, rail freight costs, and then the low Mississippi River adding more pressure to rail, there's going to be a bigger spread between producer prices and delivered market prices this year.”

Peterson also pointed out that European prices are now some of the highest. A year ago it was the exact opposite.

“I think that’s a positive for our prices going forward and that’s where we expect demand to be because of short crop issues there,” he said.

Relative to a year ago, European prices are down about $2.50 a bushel, whereas the U.S. and Canada are down $6.50 a bushel, so it’s certainly a different market than a year ago.

In other market related news, USDA came out with a new supply and demand report on Oct. 12 in which U.S. production was reduced by 8 MB based on the September estimate.

“Theoretically, that should have come out of projected ending stocks for the year, but instead USDA went and trimmed demand by 10 million bushels,” he said. “They reduced estimated production by 8 million, but then trimmed projected demand by 10 million – 5 million each out of domestic use and exports.

“At the end of the day, we’re looking at higher projected stocks come June of next year versus the previous estimate, so that took a little steam out of the market,” he added.

In Canada, their durum shipments are currently running about 15 percent behind a year ago and Peterson feels they’re going to need to get more aggressive over the next few months into spring to meet projections.

On a contrary basis, their spring wheat shipments are 33 percent higher, so that seems to have been the focus of some of their more nearby exports, he noted.

Canada has come out with quality estimates of their crop, and it's a good crop overall. Some of the yields were less than expected in parts of Saskatchewan. But Canada estimates about 62 percent of their crop is rated a No. 1 grade versus 39 percent a year ago. Another 20 percent is rated at a No. 2 grade, and 12 percent at a No. 3.

Some of their issues that downgraded their crop was ergot, Fusarium, lighter test weights and lower vitreous. But protein levels seem to be holding up as they were a bit drier in a lot of their durum area than the U.S.

“The U.S. crop had a higher grade profile, a higher percent in the top grades, but we do have pockets that are of lower protein,” he said.

The big question with Canada is what their final production will be. In December, Stats Canada, which still has the crop estimated at 224 MB, will come out with a new estimate. But right now, there are some private estimates that have the crop closer to 200 MB.

“If it comes out where they reduce the size of the crop that could be supportive for prices in early December,” Peterson said.

Peterson also noted the latest estimate from the International Grains Council (IGC) is for world durum production to be 1.22 billion bushels (BB), which is up 7 percent on the year. The IGC estimates world consumption at 1.23 BB, which is up 3 percent on the year.

“Needless to say, we’re going to tighten world durum stocks to the lowest level they’ve been in 15 years. That could become more of the focal point of the market heading into 2023.

“Europe’s situation is certainly tighter than we are here,” he continued. “Our big headwind here is the strength of the dollar and encouraging greater producer sales to get a more fluid market. So we’ll see going forward.”

And, looking ahead, Peterson said there is going to be competition as Mexico will be steady on exports. Australia, too, is projected to be higher on exports but they’re currently getting a lot of rain in parts of their durum region, so there could be some quality issues there.

“We’ll see what happens through November. Traditionally, that’s a period where prices do gather a little strength and we’ll see if this year is similar to some of those previous years,” he concluded.