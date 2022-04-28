Snow, cold, wet weather delay corn planting

Some mid-April snowstorms and cold, wet weather across much of the Northern Plains has caused producers to suspend planting for the time being and that makes upcoming planting progress reports very important for the market.

“The (future) Monday afternoon planting progress reports are going to be the key report for a few weeks. Traders want to know if the corn is getting planted in a timely fashion,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “We all know we need a bumper crop this year and so any little blip is going to send the market spinning because we’re going to be concerned about yields. So planting progress is a huge issue.”

Another other issue that’s coming out, Jensen noted, is that USDA is projecting that the U.S. is not going to export as much corn this year as last. And so far that does seem to be the case.

“We only have another month or so left in our marketing year and high prices seem to be slowing things down a little, so we’ll have to keep an eye on corn exports,” she said.

“Are corn buyers finding something else to feed their animals? How are exports going? And right now they are below what USDA is projecting,” she added.

USDA’s projection calls for corn exports of 2.5 million bushels (MB), and as of mid-April, U.S. corn exports totaled just 1.4 MB, which is less than 60 percent of USDA’s goal.

“So we have to pick up our game a little bit. We need to do better,” she said.

“It is a little concerning for export sales. The good news is that traders are really going to be watching the weather more than export sales, but it is something to keep in mind, that we are not quite getting done what we should be getting done (in terms of export sales),” she added.

In geopolitical news, the war in Ukraine is ongoing and impacting markets, and although Ukraine is a big producer of corn, the corn market is really taking a back seat to wheat at this time because Ukraine is one of the world’s largest wheat producers and exporters.

“Ukraine does export corn, but it doesn’t seem to be as big of a concern as it is for the wheat market,” Jensen said. “The war in Ukraine is almost old news in the commodity markets at this time. Ukraine is a major wheat producer and there is still concern. You just don’t see the headlines for corn that you used to, especially with export sales slowing down for the U.S.

I just don’t know that Ukraine is a headliner right now in the corn market like it was at the beginning.”

Part of the reason for slowing U.S. corn exports is that South America appears to have a better than expected corn crop. That, Jensen feels, is the negative right now in the corn market.

“Maybe that's why we’re not talking about Ukraine. And maybe that’s why our export sales or inspections have slowed down,” she said. “We thought we were going to get a lot more sales and South America has actually stolen some of those from us. Unfortunately, they are having a better year than what they anticipated and so that’s hurting us, ultimately.”

Looking at local prices, Jensen said those are “holding in pretty good,” and basis is good, too. There’s good local demand for corn and so right now producers are looking at $7.60-$7.70 per bushel for corn prices locally.

“Old crop corn prices are hanging in there, and even new crop bids … we were close to $7 for a little while, but we’ve backed off a little bit. You can still get over $6.50 for new crop right off the combine,” he said.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 26, May cash corn prices were listed at $7.81 and basis was -20 cents under. The November 2022 corn futures prices were listed at $7.38 and basis was +4 cents over.

Something else Jensen wants farmers to look at is put options.

“We always say we’re going to do this, and (then) we never do, but you can actually buy put options that are most likely above your cost of production,” she said. “You can spend maybe 20 cents on a put option, and if we have average yields, it guarantees (you) a profit on your corn crop.

“We always say, ‘Gee, if we could just buy a put option and guarantee ourselves a profit we would do it.’ I hear that from farmers all the time,” she continued. “We actually have that opportunity right now in corn. A put option never looks like it’s a great deal, because you’re buying them a long ways out of the money, you’re better off selling the futures.

“But if we’re going to have a late season in the Northern Plains, if things are going to be a little slow, put options might be an alternative to you to try and make sure that we make money in 2022. You have high expenses and buying a put option might be something for farmers to think about,” she concluded.

