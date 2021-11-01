Soybean market dealing with large US crop

The conditions for the soybean market are similar to that of the corn market, but the dynamics are slightly different than corn. One similarity is on the production side where there will be a record U.S. soybean crop, and the second-highest U.S. corn crop, based on the USDA numbers from October.

“We will set a new total production number for soybeans this year. If the numbers are right, this will be a record soybean crop year, but not by a lot,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. “That’s going to be hard for a lot of North Dakota farmers to wrap their minds around because we didn’t have as good a soybean year as we were hoping because of the drought. But when you look at the national numbers, that eastern Corn Belt had some good yields.”

Also very similar is that some of the risk premium that was in the marketplace for this unknown yield – what is this yield going to do – is starting to come out of the market. The market is getting a better read on what U.S. soybean yields are going to be, as well as the number of total bushels.

“We’re going to have a good year. But how quickly are we using these up? Given the very high soybean oil prices and very good, strong soybean meal prices, the domestic crushing industry is going to have a good year again,” Olson said. “Profit margins for domestic soybean crushers are really strong right now and they’re expected to stay strong.

“Right now, based on what we know today, domestic crushers are going to have a good year. (The crushing industry) doesn’t grow very rapidly, but it’s been chugging along every year and we keep adding more plants, which is a good thing, at least from a farmer's perspective,” he added.