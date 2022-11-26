Sunflower harvest end nears, prices unchanged…for now

With the 2022 sunflower harvest nearing the end, sunflower prices haven’t seen much movement during the past few weeks.

“Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices at the crush plants are unchanged this week, “ commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Nov. 21. “Overall, NuSun and high-oleic prices continue to trade 70-80 cents per hundredweight lower than the 60-day moving average at the North Dakota crush plants.”

As of Nov. 21, nearby NuSun prices at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., were listed at $25.85 per hundredweight for delivery in December. At the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., the price was listed at $25.75 per hundredweight for delivery in December.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $27 for delivery in December at the Cargill plant in West Fargo. ADM in Enderlin was offering $26.85 for delivery in December.

Sandbakken also noted that 2023 new crop price listings were unchanged to up 25 cents.

Looking at 2023 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts for NuSun sunflower, the ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $26.55 cash and $26.05 with an AOG clause. Cargill in West Fargo was offering $26.50 cash.

New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $27.75 cash and $27.25 with an AOG at West Fargo, while Enderlin offered a cash price of $27.55 and $27.05 with an AOG clause.

One of the reasons there hasn’t been much, if any, price movement is that in mid-November Russia and Ukraine agreed to an extension of 120 days for the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowing for exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea.

“This pressured wheat, corn, and soybean prices allowing traders breathing room to take away some of the price premium built into nearby contracts,” Sandbakken explained.

Sandbakken also pointed out that the 2022 sunflower harvest is getting closer to the finish line for this season. That progress was slowed in mid-November when snow events across much of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota dumped anywhere from trace amounts to more than two feet in some locales.

“Despite the weather, sunflower producers did make good harvest progress. Harvest progress advanced 9 percent to 92 percent complete for the week ending Nov. 11,” he said.

He also noted that, for the week ending Nov. 18, producers harvested an additional 139,530 acres pushing 2022 harvested acres to about 1,415,395 acres.

“Last year at this same time, about 81 percent of acres were harvested. Harvest progress remains 21 percent ahead of the five-year average,” he added.

So far this harvest season, the quality of the crop remains very good, and yields have been above expectations in most cases.

“With the Black Sea grain corridor agreement extension in place, upcoming crop progress and weather conditions in South America will be a more important market feature,” he said. “Traders are expecting a record-breaking Brazilian soybean crop, which is nearly finished being planted.”