Sunflower prices set new market highs in August

Ongoing drought conditions in the Northern Plains and USDA forecasting lower production estimates for both corn and soybeans have helped push sunflower prices for both nearby and new crop sunflower to new market highs at the region’s crush plants as of Aug. 16.

“Nearby and new crop prices established new market highs this week at the crush plants,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Aug. 16. “Old crop was unchanged to up $1.25 per hundredweight with new crop gaining 20-25 cents.”

Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of Aug. 16, at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., the August delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $29.80 per hundredweight, and for delivery in September the price was $28.60. Enderlin was offering $28.40 cash for new crop NuSun and $27.80 with an Act of God (AOG) clause.

At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., the price for NuSun sunflower was listed at $29.70 per hundredweight for delivery in August and $28.60 for delivery in September. For 2021 new crop NuSun sunflower, Cargill was offering $28.15 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $29.85 for delivery in August and $28.60 for delivery in September at Cargill in West Fargo, and new crop high-oleic was listed at $28.65 cash.

At Enderlin, the high-oleic price was $29.80 for delivery in August and $28.60 for delivery in September. New crop high-oleic cash price was listed at $28.90, and with an AOG clause the price was $28.40.