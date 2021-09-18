Sunflower prices slip slightly, but still strong

Sunflower prices at the region’s crush plants may have slid down some in mid-September, but they were still strong, hanging in the low $30 range.

“Sunflower prices were down 60 cents to unchanged this week at the crush plants. Bird food is trading mostly around $30.50-$31.50 in South Dakota with North Dakota prices trading for as much as $33 in some locations,” according to John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, commenting in the Sept. 13 NSA newsletter.

At the regional crush plants, as of Sept. 13, NuSun sunflower was listed at $31.50 per hundredweight at the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in September, and $30.70 cash and $30.20 with an Act of God clause (AOG) for delivery in October. At the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., the September delivery price for NuSun sunflower was listed at $31.25 per hundredweight and the October delivery price was $30.50.

High-oleic sunflower prices on Sept. 13 were posted at $31.40 per hundredweight at Cargill in West Fargo, for September delivery and $31 cash for delivery in October. At ADM in Enderlin, the September delivery price was $31.50 and the October delivery price was $31.20 cash and $30.70 with an Act of God clause (AOG).

Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering $30.60 cash for delivery in October, while at Hebron the high-oleic price was listed at $29.80 cash.

Sandbakken also pointed out that the North Dakota crush plants are offering 2022 new crop cash and AOG contracts for both NuSun and high-oleic sunflowers. At ADM Enderlin, the price was $27 cash and $26.50 for 2022 new crop NuSun sunflower, while at Cargill West Fargo the price was $26.80 cash and $26.30 with an AOG.