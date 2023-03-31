After a couple weeks of negative pressure, spring wheat prices edged a little higher as March was coming to an end and the market was anticipating the release of USDA’s Prospective Planting Report on March 31.

“Minneapolis May futures were trading around $8.75 on March 28. That compares to a couple weeks ago when the May price was down $8.15, so we’ve made some progress,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that cash prices around the region ranged from $7.90 to $8.40.

“One thing that’s causing some of that price pressure is the market is still seeing a lot of Russian wheat flowing. Their exports are very strong, about double last year's pace,” she said. “They have large quantities of wheat to export and at fairly cheap prices, so that’s pressured the market a lot.”

At the end of the third week in March, the market got a little excited over rumors that Russia might start limiting their exports, although Olson said it’s tough to get official confirmation on that.

“It seems that they’re not going to actually stop exports, but that they’re considering a base export price, basically to keep it high enough to cover production costs for producers,” she said. “Again, there’s nothing official on that.”

Another piece of news that excited the market was the report that the export corridor agreement for the Black Sea was being extended.

“The last time the extension was for 120 days, but this time Russia said it was going to extend it for only 60 days, so there’s some confusion about that, as well,” Olson said. “Both of these items just reinforce the fact that any news coming out of the Black Sea region is still likely to impact the market and we did see that last week.”

Olson pointed out that another issue the U.S. is struggling with price-wise is demand. Overall U.S. wheat exports for this year are down 5 percent. The primary reason for that, she said, is the big decline in hard red winter wheat exports. Hard red spring wheat exports, on the other hand, are actually up almost 5 percent on the year at almost 200 million bushels, so that class of wheat is seeing better demand.

“Ocean freight has continued to come down and our prices have come down a little bit, so the expectation is hopefully we’ll start to see more export demand,” she said. “Unfortunately, this past week’s sales report wasn't that great. We only had about 4.5 million bushels in wheat sales, so seeing stronger export demand would really help our price situation.

“But the fact of the matter is, regardless of the different wheat classes, there’s very strong competition from Canada, Australia, and Russia. They all had large crops and they’re all more price competitive than us at this point,” she added.

Canadian wheat exports are up 70 percent compared to last year, and Russia’s wheat exports are almost double, according to Olson. European wheat exports are up about 8 percent, with most of those being French wheat going into North Africa, so it’s not directly impacting the U.S.

Looking into next year, the International Grains Council (IGC) released its first outlook for 2023 production. The IGC estimated world production down 2 percent due to slightly lower acreage and looking at more average crop production. For example, the IGC production estimate for both Russia and Australia is down for 2023. Both of those countries have had record crops and so their forecast is at a more normal level. Argentina is projected to have a higher production year after a severe drought impacted the crop last year.

The IGC also has production up in both the U.S. and Canada.

“For the U.S., the IGC is estimating an increase of 14 percent, which seems kind of high based on some of the growing condition issues that we’re having. That's just (the IGC’s) first look. That will change quite a bit,” she said, adding there are also some concerns out there, specifically of dry conditions in areas of Europe, Ukraine, U.S., India and North Africa.

“They expect trade to be down a little this next year just because of potentially lower availability in some of the major exporter countries, specifically the Black Sea region,” she said.

Ending stocks are projected to decline about 3 percent, according to the IGC.

Closer to home, Olson noted the hard red winter wheat crop continues to be in pretty tough shape. For example, in Kansas only 19 percent of the crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition. Oklahoma is a bit better at 34 percent, while in Texas only 18 percent is rated good-to-excellent.

“Obviously, conditions there are concerning. There was some precipitation over the third week of March, but in some cases I don't know that it’s going to help anymore. So there’s just a lot of uncertainty with that crop as it comes out of dormancy,” she said.

Other than that, the big focus has been on USDA’s Prospective Planting Report, which came out March 31. Prior to the report, analysts were not anticipating a big change for spring wheat, with some calling for a small increase and others a small decrease.

“Looking at the average trade estimate, that was 10.95 million acres, just slightly above 10.84 million last year. That’s barely a 1 percent increase,” she said.

In its report, the IGC estimated just a modest increase for hard red spring wheat acres, which Olson agrees with, not really seeing a major shift either way for spring wheat. Obviously, the Prospective Planting Report is just the first look at possible acreage intentions.

Going forward, producers and the market will be watching the weather as planting nears and, considering what the weather has been like lately, it’s likely to be a late planting season.

“Much of the spring wheat region is still covered with anywhere from 2 inches to 2 feet of snow (as of March 28),” Olson said. “With continued cold temperatures in the 10-day forecast and a lot of the region still below freezing, we can only project a late planting,” she said.

“But if we look at last year’s late planting season and some others we’ve had recently, producers have still gotten good yields and quality when they’ve planted late, so that could potentially benefit spring wheat acres, too,” she concluded.