Wheat prices in sideways trading pattern

As harvest winds down, unlike durum, which has seen prices skyrocketing up, spring wheat prices have continued to move in a sideways trading pattern. But, also unlike durum, there has been some buying and selling of spring wheat, whereas there has been little of either for durum.

“Spring wheat prices have mostly been in a sideways trading pattern for the last month or so,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Today (Aug. 31) the nearby futures are trading around $9.10 a bushel. That puts cash prices between $8.40 and $8.80. That’s a pretty good price and we’ve seen a fair amount of spring wheat moving to the elevators, so that is attracting sales.”

One reason the market hasn’t edged higher, Olson believes, is because the market has already taken in or absorbed the reality of a smaller U.S. crop. The U.S. spring wheat crop is projected to be down 40 percent and harvest results that have come in are confirming that.

“I think that’s already been built into the market,” she said. “We've had some producers report that they were pleasantly surprised by yield outcomes, but still below average though. But then you have the other side where they’re seeing extremely low yields, and of course, abandoned fields.”

The amount of abandoned acres is difficult to ascertain, but Olson said it will likely be “well above normal.”

Recent rains in late August did cause some harvest delays, but still, by the end of the month close to 90 percent of the U.S. spring wheat had been harvested. North Dakota’s spring wheat harvest was at 85 percent complete at that time.