With the world still reeling from the ongoing devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the animal rights movement is already starting to fix their aim on the probable cause of future pandemics – livestock – which should be a cause of concern for anyone vested in any form of animal agriculture.
Animal rights groups have tried to capitalize on the pandemic to spread their anti-animal agriculture agenda by claiming livestock will be the cause of the next pandemic, pointing to the current African swine flu as an example. African swine flu, which originated in Africa, has now spread to Europe and as far as China, also threatening Thailand.
The Animal Agriculture Alliance, an industry-united, non-profit organization that helps bridge the communication gap between farm and fork, works to connect key food industry stakeholders to arm them with responses to emerging issues. They released a report on Oct. 1, 2020, from the Taking Action for Animals (TAFA) Conference, which was held Sept. 19-20.
“Factory farms poison our environment and create serious risks to public,” said Adam Zipkin, counsel to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, during the conference. “Scientists are telling us, in no uncertain terms, that the next pandemic is at least as likely to start on a factory farm here in the U.S. as it is at a live wildlife market in some other country.”
Zipkin based this prediction on the rampart use of antibiotics in factory farms that could lead them to be “breeding grounds for viruses, such as influenza, that can easily jump from farm animals to people.”
In addition, other speakers at subsequent sessions during the conference said the best way to prevent future pandemics is to cease the confinement of animals and transition to a plant-based diet. This idea was echoed by Josh Balk, vice president of farm animal protection at the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).
“The number one risk has to do with the increased consumption of meat, eggs and dairy,” Balk said. “Number two has to do with the intensification of farm animals, or in other words, the caging of farm animals in smaller and smaller enclosures.”
Later in the conference Balk told the group, “We’re also passing laws to ban these practices, making them criminal abuses so that if they are done, it’s not just frowned upon or ‘hey, this is a bad thing’ – instead they will be criminal activities.”
The conference stressed the need for action and highlighted what animal rights groups believe to be victories in recent years protecting wildlife, farm, marine, companion animals and more. Speakers stressed the importance of behind-the-scenes advocacy to change and propose “animal-friendly” legislation at different levels of government.
The vice president of communications at the Animal Agriculture Alliance, Hannah Thomson-Weeman, outlined the goals of the TAFA conference and participating groups such as HSUS.
“HSUS intentionally works to position itself as an animal welfare organization, but their history of advocating for legislation and sourcing policies that hinder our ability to raise animals for food tells a different story,” she said. “Remarks made by speakers at the recent conference clearly outline the true goals and objectives of this organization, which everyone in animal agriculture and the food industry needs to be aware of.”