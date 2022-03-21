Bayer highlights carbon program, SmartStax PRO, XtendFlex innovations at Commodity Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Bayer representatives discussed a number of topics at their booth during Commodity Classic on March 10, including the Bayer Carbon Program, the new DEKALB SmartStax PRO with RNAi technology for corn rootworm, and Asgrow XtendFlex soybean innovations for 2022.

Bayer Carbon Program

Pamela Bachman, digital agriculture and sustainability manager at The Climate Corporation, provided an update on the Bayer Carbon Program and how it offers growers simplicity, flexibility, and payment certainty on a per acre basis through the adoption of climate-smart farming practices such as no-till, strip-till and cover crops.

“We started our carbon program in 2020 and we first on-boarded about 200,000 acres at that point,” she said. “Each year we’re building on that more as we try to make it simpler for growers.”

Through the program, Bayer rewards farmers for generating carbon credits by adopting climate-smart practices designed to help agriculture reduce its carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re asking growers to do carbon-smart practices – cover cropping and no-till – and Bayer will pay for those practices,” Bachman said. “On the backend, we’re doing all the calculations and taking on the work. We want to make it as easy as we can for the grower.”

Data entry for the program is currently manual, but Bachman sees Bayer’s Climate FieldView technology as the backbone for more automated and easier data entry moving forward.