Could biofertilizers be the wave of future in agriculture?

By boosting crop yields and cutting down on farm input costs at the same time, could microbes be the biofertilizer of the future?

“I’m interested in how we can take microbes and improve yields for farmers,” said Barney Geddes, NDSU assistant professor of microbiology in Fargo, N.D.

Geddes’ research is on the cutting edge of technology in agriculture – finding ways to reduce farmer inputs through manipulating the plant microbiome to act as a natural nitrogen source and grow certain crops better, such as soybeans.

Geddes understands how input costs can level a farm’s profits. He grew up on a farm north of the border in Manitoba, where alfalfa was the main crop. They also raised cattle and his dad always emphasized sustainability.

“Fertilizers are becoming the main inputs in most farmer’s agriculture systems, but nitrogen is expensive and it’s getting more and more expensive. The price actually doubled in 2022 and went up higher with the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

Producers know nitrogen is an important tool in the toolbox to maximize yields on the farm, and it has been for many years.

“It does a great job of maximizing yields because it’s one of the most limiting nutrients in the environment, but it may not be a tool that is as accessible anymore going into the future,” he added.

Geddes studies the type of microbes that can “directly make crops grow better,” not the type that causes pathogens that lead to diseases in plants.

“A lot of our work focuses on these microbes called ‘rhizobia.’ These bacteria form root nodules on peas,” he said, pointing out the large globular structures on the pea roots.

Inside the nodules are millions and millions of rhizobia, and the plant makes a special home for them. Amazingly, the numerous amounts of microbes inside the nodules are enough to give that plant all of the nitrogen that it needs.

“I’m really passionate about nitrogen fixation by rhizobia and how we can do as good of a job as we can replacing that nitrogen fertilization within our ag systems,” he said.

Most farmers inoculate their soybeans every time they plant the crop, but is it always necessary?

“You might think I would say ‘always inoculate your crop,’ but I think it’s actually a little bit more nuanced than that,” Geddes said.

Research was conducted in Carrington, N.D., where scientists inoculated soybeans the first year and demonstrated that numerous rhizobia were still in the soil for at least five years after that – continuing to provide plant benefits.

“You don’t need to be spending money on inoculants in that case, right?” he asked.

Carrington soils, however, are different than soils in the western region of North Dakota. Geddes’ team researched whether rhizobia stays in the soil for five years after inoculating soybeans in the western region or not.

“Can we develop a tool that can give farmers information about rhizobia in their soil? Farmers may want to know if they should be inoculating. You are already sending in some samples for a soil test, so why not be able to also get the information about your microbes?” he asked.

The tool would tell farmers how many rhizobia are in their soil, and if there are enough that they don’t need to inoculate their crop. It would also tell if farmers should definitely be inoculating their crop, or even if they need to be double-inoculating their crop.

“We are developing tools that can be used by farmers, basically for precision agriculture approaches to their microbes in their soils, and we’d like to work with anyone that would allow us to soil sample their field and find out the rhizobial populations,” Geddes said.

Geddes’ tool allows farmers to send in a soil test and request how many rhizobia are in that particular field. From that information, they would know if they should inoculate the field that year when planting soybeans.

“We have already developed this tool that is able to do this for very low cost, and we have started applying it at sites around western North Dakota in 2022,” he said. “One of the things we found is that advice from Carrington (five years/one inoculation) doesn’t look like it’s holding up in the western regions. We are seeing those populations crash very quickly.”

Geddes said knowing information about microbes in their soil is a good first step for farmers, but he wants to make sure that the process of applying microbe inoculation will be affordable and provide as much benefit as it possibly can.

“Although inoculants aren’t expensive as fertilizer, this could still save thousands of dollars when you are planting a lot of acres of soybeans,” he said.

Geddes’ team is also interested in overcoming the adverse effects of soil acidity (low pH soils) and drought on symbiotic nitrogen fixation. Researchers have been finding problems with acidic soils particularly in no-till systems.

With support from the North Dakota Soybean Council, Geddes quantified rhizobia populations in Carrington, Medina, Hettinger, Madison, Dickinson, Alexander and Williston in dryland and irrigated fields.

Rhizobia populations ranged from a high of 1.21 million rhizobia per gram of soil on dryland in Carrington to 3,901 on dryland in Hettinger and none in Dickinson.

Geddes’ team is also examining if inoculation is working as it should in the fields, and if nodules are actually being formed.

“In the case of soybeans, if you don’t inoculate the first time soybeans are planted in a field, you generally don’t get nodules, and that’s probably a good thing because soybeans are relatively new to this area,” he said. “Any rhizobia that are here that can nodulate a soybean I would expect to be good performers that might have been selected for because of their quality.”

Other legumes like peas and alfalfa plants have “wild relatives” or even “related invasive weeds” that house wild rhizobia and live all over the place, so you’ll probably get nodules if you plant a pea, regardless, according to Geddes.

Geddes is working with Audrey Kalil of NDSU Williston Research Extension Center; Mike Ostlie of Carrington Research Extension Center; and John Rickertsen of NDSU Hettinger Research Extension Center, on investigating the effectiveness of inoculant changes across the state with different legume crops.

“The important thing to note is that not all rhizobia are equal,” Geddes said.

Some rhizobia are almost actively parasitic and can reduce yields. Other rhizobia are highly efficient.

“Actually, the harsher the conditions are, the less likely those effective inoculant strains are going to do a very good job of forming any of the root nodules, because the native rhizobia here have adapted to the conditions in the soil,” he said.

Geddes has worked with Ryan Buetow, NDSU agronomist, on changing that. They would like to see tailored inoculants that are suitable for and maximize productivity of the different varieties of legumes in different soils across the state. It is not a “one size fits all” inoculant.

“We want to see North Dakota microbes for North Dakota farmers,” he said.

With the tailored inoculants, Geddes said they are targeting acidic pH soils, trying to find an inoculant that could work well in acidic soils, and they are targeting an inoculant that would provide good nodulation and good residual nitrogen abilities.

“If there is a lot of nitrogen sticking around from fertilizing the previous year, that can disrupt the symbiosis, so we would target that in developing an inoculant,” he said. “Even as little as 30 pounds of nitrogen sitting around is enough to disrupt the symbiosis.”

Another tailored inoculant would be for drought. Yield losses in drought years can result from poor nitrogen fixation.

“In soybeans, one of the biggest yield losses in drought is due to nitrogen fixation not functioning well. So hopefully, we’ll look at getting some strains that could function well under droughty conditions.”

It is important that tailored inoculants have exceptional quality.

“How much biomass can that inoculant produce? How much can it fix nitrogen? There are microbes that already exist in our soil that do a better job than an inoculant, and there are some inoculants that don’t have many benefits,” he said. “To overcome that, you need to identify rhizobia that are highly efficient and fix a lot of nitrogen.”

Geddes has developed a pipeline that is a “real game-changer” that allows them to screen for efficient rhizobia at a much higher pace than industry has been able to do it in the past.

He showed a pea with glowing root nodules that they use for testing in the laboratory.

“We’ve actually been able to modify those rhizobia and we have been able to get them to glow according to how good of a quality of rhizobia they are. The better the rhizobia, the more a nodule glows,” Geddes said.

It is a “game-changer” because they can now screen thousands of North Dakota rhizobia to find the ones that fix a lot of nitrogen, produce a lot of biomass, and thrive in different conditions.

“We’d like to get to the point that we can get inoculants that thrive in western North Dakota soils. The best way to do that is to take ones from western North Dakota soils that have adapted out here to thrive in them,” Geddes said.

They are working toward the day when NDSU releases a new pea variety, and they would release the inoculant that would match that variety to maximize symbiosis in that variety.

“Hopefully, it also comes from our soil so it will thrive there,” he said.

Geddes hopes the project will lead to better products that will maximize nitrogen fixation.

They have been developing a library of thousands of pea and alfalfa rhizobia from across the state, with funding from the Northern Pulse Growers Association and the National Alfalfa and Forage Association.

“We are actively screening them now with soils from all the way across the state. We have about 20 soils with very different soil types,” he said.

They are testing the rhizobia to see if there could be different optimal products for different soil types.

“Hopefully, within the next couple of years, we’ll even be partnering with the research centers to do field trials to prove that we can actually have better inoculants that can boost yields by tailoring them to local conditions,” he said.

Geddes said he is “passionate” about finding ways to benefit farmers and make their lives better, while also conducting visionary basic research. In the long-term, he would like to see a movement away from nitrogen fertilization and toward using microbes and plant symbiosis to their fullest extent.

“Legumes have evolved this fantastic ability to fix nitrogen with rhizobia,” he said.

Long-term, Geddes is looking at whether it is possible to transfer that relationship into cereal crops.

“It is a global effort really to actually transfer something like the nitrogen fixation that happens in legumes into cereal crops,” he said.

Geddes’ plans for opportunities like nitrogen fixation in cereal crops may be a half a century away, but it would revolutionize agriculture.

“We are also looking a little bit further into the sky – maybe 50 years from now – at these things that could be truly transformative to agriculture as we know it,” he said.

Geddes received the New Innovator in Food & Agriculture Research Award from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research last year to perform the high risk/high reward research needed to address this problem.