FIRST Red River Valley trials document high quality corn/soybean seed

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The 2021 drought was a stressor to crops. Fortunately, the very best seed, seed treatments, crop protection products and agronomic practices helped corn and soybeans survive until rain arrived.

FIRST trials throughout the Red River Valley showed yields were generally better than expected.

“Overall, everybody was pleasantly surprised with yields, but it definitely had a lot to do with being lucky enough to get a few timely rains,” said Luke Brendemuhl, RRV FIRST manager.

FIRST provides timely, unbiased comparisons of innovative seed genetics to improve yield and profitability for corn and soybean farmers.

Brendemuhl managed two FIRST corn grain regions – Red River Central N.D. and Minn. (RRCE), and Red River South N.D. and Minn. (RRSO).

In the RRCE region, 32 full-season test products (86-90-day CRM) and 32 early-season test products (80-85-day CRM) were entered into the FIRST trials.

The top 30 full-season hybrids across four field sites ranged from an average high of 214.3 bushels per acre (bpa) to 166 bpa.

Early-season tests for the top 30 hybrids across four field sites ranged from an average high of 202.1 bpa to 145.6 bpa.

“For tillage, we noted that on no-till conditions, yields were better. That was probably due to more moisture at planting,” Brendemuhl said. “With conventional till, you were ending up planting in real dry conditions.”

Heavier soils helped the crops survive through hot and dry conditions, he added.