Although the number of acres in sugarbeet production in southwestern Montana is likely to drop with the closure announcement of the American Crystal Sugar Company plant in Sidney, Mont., the crop is leaving an undesirable legacy in some areas. American Crystal Sugar recently announced that due to a lack of sugarbeets being planted in Montana, they are shuttering the over 100-year-old plant that employs roughly 200 people.

In total, over 43,000 acres in Montana are dedicated to sugarbeet production, and roughly 19,000 of those acres were growing sugarbeets for the Sidney plant.

Many sugarbeet fields were already developing an issue with the weeds in the fields becoming resistant to glyphosate and other conventional chemical weed killers. Montana State University (MSU) started monitoring the problem in 2021, sampling fields to see how severe the situation was becoming.

“In our study, we pulled samples from 72 fields and collected 54 different kinds of weeds,” said Lovreet Shergill, assistant professor of weed science, at a recent presentation at the MATE show in Billings, Mont. “From those fields, the weed infestation rate was 70 percent.”

Shergill and his team tested the various weeds’ resistance to commonly used herbicides like glyphosate, glufosinate, and dicamba. Weeds that were found to have a 20 percent or more survival rate after herbicides were applied were considered “resistant.”

“The evolution of resistance is that a couple of plants will survive herbicide applications and those plants go to seed, causing the weed patch to get bigger and bigger,” Shergill explained.

Some of the most prevalent weeds being studied for resistance include kochia (found in 64 percent of fields), redroot pigweed (61 percent of fields), and common lambsquarter (40 percent of fields).

Preliminary studies show that many of the most common weeds are either resistant or developing resistance, which could cause a serious issue for farmers.

“Depending upon the level of infestation, herbicide-resistant weeds can cause complete failure of the crop,” Shergill said. “Since glyphosate is heavily relied upon for weed control in sugarbeets, glyphosate resistance in these weeds leaves no effective option for weed control in the fields infested with resistant weeds.”

Without a control option, data collected estimates Montana could lose as much as 68 percent of its average yield, costing growers $43 million in lost revenue.

Other sugarbeet growing states, including Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon and Wyoming would lose approximately 22.4 million tons of sugarbeet yield valued at approximately $1.25 billion if the weeds cannot be controlled.

In order to prevent any further herbicide resistance from developing, Shergill recommends a change of farming practices.

“We recommend to diversify the weed management selection pressure by rotating to different groups of herbicides, and use herbicide mixtures in other parts of the rotation,” he said. “Remember that there are not many herbicide options in sugarbeets for weed control, that's why farmers rely on glyphosate. So the idea is to try to do good job for weed control in other parts of the rotation so that farmers have less weeds when they rotate to sugarbeets.”

For more information on the sugarbeet herbicide resistance study, contact the MSU research station in Huntley, Mont., at 406-348-3400.