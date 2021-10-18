Rainfall stalls harvest during the second week of October

North Dakota harvest was starting and stopping during the second week of October as more rain showers impacted the state. Rain from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches fell on Oct. 13 in some areas, with some of the first snow of the season reported in the far southwestern region of the state.
Producers are working around-the-clock to finish soybean, potato, and dry bean harvest. Sugarbeet harvest is still behind at 19 percent harvested, down from last year’s 87 percent finished at this time. The reason for the delay has been because the temperatures were too hot to pile the beets.
Soybean acreage is up 27 percent this year, according to the USDA, but yields are all over the board. Harvest is halfway to three-quarters complete on beans.
Jeff Stachler, NDSU Extension agent in Griggs County in the southeastern region, said producers are 80 percent finished with soybean harvest in his county.
“Yields are coming in anywhere from 10-35 bushels an acre,” Stachler said.
Kendall Nichols, director of research for the North Dakota Soybean Council, said bean harvest is more than 50 percent complete across the state.
“Soybean harvest is progressing nicely, and they got in and started harvesting earlier,” Nichols said.
Yields are below-average statewide due to the drought, but they’re also variable depending on how much drought an area had. Nichols expects yields to average about 25 bushels per acre for a statewide average.
“Areas that were way too wet last year and were prevent plant acres in 2020 are yielding better and are coming in with at least average yields,” he said. Those “wet” areas were mostly in the southeastern region around Hillsboro.
Soybeans planted in the northwest to north central area are not yielding as well.
“Many of those soybean acres were so low-yielding that they were cut for hay,” Nichols said.
With the drought, Nichols said there were areas of kochia and waterhemp in many of the soybean fields.
“That has created some harvest issues, with weedy spots in the fields. With the heat, the weeds don’t grow well – they get a hard surface over them and don’t respond as well as they should to herbicide,” he said. “You can see where farmers have combined around them to make sure they have clean soybeans.”
With the rains in late September, the soybeans started to green up and grow again in some parts of fields.
“Some fields ended up with green soybeans mixed in with fully mature brown beans,” he said.
Fall work in the earlier-harvested fields is now getting finished, Nichols added.
Corn harvest has also started in many areas of the state, with average bushels coming in at 107 bushels per acre, according to USDA. Some 3.8 million acres of corn is being harvested in the state, up 115 percent from last year.
In Griggs County, Stachler said there was a lot of corn planted on acreage in his county. Yields for corn are coming in anywhere from 65-150 bushels per acre depending on farm field location.
Jonah Lee, a services specialist for the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, said corn in the southeast is mostly looking “pretty good,” but corn in the northwest toward the center of the state looks below-average.
“Some of it did not pollinate,” Lee said.
Sunflowers are ready to be harvested with 14 percent of flowers cut, while sugarbeets are 19 percent harvested.
With the recent rain, the U.S. Drought Monitor is showing exceptional drought has moved out of the state, except for a small portion near Beach. The northwestern to central region are still experiencing extreme drought.
Pasture conditions have improved very slightly with the rain, with some 76 percent in poor-to-very poor condition across the state and stock water supplies still 48 percent very short.