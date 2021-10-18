Rainfall stalls harvest during the second week of October

North Dakota harvest was starting and stopping during the second week of October as more rain showers impacted the state. Rain from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches fell on Oct. 13 in some areas, with some of the first snow of the season reported in the far southwestern region of the state.

Producers are working around-the-clock to finish soybean, potato, and dry bean harvest. Sugarbeet harvest is still behind at 19 percent harvested, down from last year’s 87 percent finished at this time. The reason for the delay has been because the temperatures were too hot to pile the beets.

Soybean acreage is up 27 percent this year, according to the USDA, but yields are all over the board. Harvest is halfway to three-quarters complete on beans.

Jeff Stachler, NDSU Extension agent in Griggs County in the southeastern region, said producers are 80 percent finished with soybean harvest in his county.

“Yields are coming in anywhere from 10-35 bushels an acre,” Stachler said.

Kendall Nichols, director of research for the North Dakota Soybean Council, said bean harvest is more than 50 percent complete across the state.

“Soybean harvest is progressing nicely, and they got in and started harvesting earlier,” Nichols said.

Yields are below-average statewide due to the drought, but they’re also variable depending on how much drought an area had. Nichols expects yields to average about 25 bushels per acre for a statewide average.

“Areas that were way too wet last year and were prevent plant acres in 2020 are yielding better and are coming in with at least average yields,” he said. Those “wet” areas were mostly in the southeastern region around Hillsboro.