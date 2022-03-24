WinField United agronomist discusses trio of topics at Commodity Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – As farmers from across the country packed the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans for Commodity Classic on March 10, Isaac Anderson, WinField United technical seed agronomist for Minnesota, sat down and discussed tips for implementing new practices in 2022, hybrids that can help farmers deal with drought, and some common misconceptions when it comes to soil health.

In terms of implementing new practices on the farm, Anderson believes it’s important for farmers not to bite off more than they can chew in one season, because a lot of practices are going to lead to dramatic management changes across the entire operation.

“It’s important to have a conversation with your local retailer or crop consultant about any possible downstream effects of any change you’re considering,” he said. “If I’m looking at reducing or cutting tillage on certain areas, I need to understand what the impact of that is going to be on planting. Will I be planting later as I wait for soils to warm up? Does that mean I need to adjust the maturity of the hybrids or varieties that I typically plant? If I’m going into cooler soils, do I need to look at plant growth regulators and micronutrients to run in-furrow to help expedite that germination process?

“Everything depends on the change you’re looking at implementing,” he continued. “Make sure you’re addressing any of those downstream effects to make sure what you’re doing isn’t going to be a negative experience, especially profitability wise.”