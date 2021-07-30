Zeorian Harvesting and Trucking wraps up in Colorado

It’s been just over a month since Jim and Tracy Zeorian left their home in Manley, Neb. Dipping south into Kansas, the grain harvesting duo has been spending their summer chasing the “prairie gold” up through America’s heartland. On July 20, Jim and Tracy were harvesting wheat on the prairies of eastern Colorado.

“The wheat has been doing pretty good. They have an issue here with sawflies and that has been our biggest challenge,” Tracy reported from the cab of her New Holland combine.

She went on to say the laid-down wheat, casualties of the rabid little insect, was a bit of an issue, but overall the wheat seemed to be yielding fine – somewhere around 50 bushels per acre with the farmer reporting one field as high as 73 bushels per acre.

The sawflies by and large were the biggest problem for the Zeorians, but Tracy said this particular job has been pretty stop-and-go. Some spotted rain showers and occasional patches of green wheat made for less contiguous work days.

On the afternoon of July 20, Tracy estimated there wasn’t much left to harvest at this particular site, so they should be wrapped up by the early evening. During a normal year, the Zeorian’s would be pointing their equipment north to Montana, but severe drought, coupled with grasshoppers, has curtailed their entire northern run.

After they finish harvesting in Colorado, Jim and Tracy aren’t exactly sure what their next move will be.

“As of right now, we haven’t had any leads on jobs, so I don’t know what the plan is. Are we going to take equipment north and sit and wait or are we going to take equipment home?” Tracy questioned.