The peeps of newly hatched chicks and turkeys pervade farm stores in April.

Those cute little balls of fluff are ready to be raised in the backyard operation!

Backyard poultry flocks are a lot of fun and can also serve as a source of eggs and meat. The birds catch insects and can provide a lively environment on the farm.

There is a concern, though, about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). If this disease gets to the flock, farmers need to contact their veterinarian or their state veterinarian offices.

The disease is very contagious, and there is generally a 90-100 percent mortality rate in poultry.

Farmers in 2023 will need to keep an eye on the USDA APHIS website: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-2022.

Updated daily, the webpage includes detections of HPAI in various categories. These include wild birds, wild mammals, commercial flocks and backyard flocks.

The most recent outbreak in the Upper Midwest (as of March 24) was in Spink County, S.D., where 570 commercial upland gamebirds were affected.

The good news is there is virtually no spread of avian flu from birds to people, or from people to people.

For more information regarding the impact of HPAI in people, please go to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention influenza website: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/avianflu/avian-flu-summary.htm.

The bad news is this same avian flu killed millions of birds in 2022 and it’s still active. It spreads easily through all types of birds.

Recently, Dr. Yuko Sato, DVM, MS, Dipl ACPV, gave some great advice for backyard flock owners to follow through the 2023 growing season.

She presented her webcast through the Agrisafe Network.

Sato is the Extension poultry veterinarian and diagnostic pathologist at Iowa State University.

The keys for successfully raising poultry in an era of HPAI are knowledge and observation.

“The most common sign with HPAI is sudden death,” Sato said. “If you have birds that suddenly die and you don’t have a real good reason – that is a red flag alert.”

Birds can also stop eating or look dazed.

The incubation time for HPAI is 1-7 days.

Waterfowl, such as ducks or geese, can be a natural host of HPAI, she said. They can harbor the virus and show very few clinical signs. They commingle and become super shedders that kill many types of birds.

Raptors – such as eagles, falcons, owls and hawks – easily catch HPAI. The Corvid family that includes crows, blue jays, ravens and magpies can be infected with HPAI. Vultures and wild turkeys are also at risk, as are ground-living birds like pheasants and prairie chickens.

Sato uses two mnemonic tools to help poultry farmers fight HPAI. These are TIPS for biosecurity and the four D’s of outbreak control.

TIPS work best for keeping a flock safe:

• T – Traffic control: Control access of visitors to the backyard flock. Keep dogs and cats away from the flock as they can drag dead wild birds in or out of the poultry area.

• I – Isolation: If there are reports of HPAI infections in your county, keep away from activities where there could be HPAI. Don’t complete poultry chores at home after going to fairs or swap meets, or out hunting for waterfowl.

• P – Pest control: If you have feed, you are going to have insects and perhaps rodents. Be sure to maintain good pest control always.

• S – Sanitation: Wash your hands well, have a change of boots and have a change of clothes when you are doing poultry chores.

Do you think your poultry might have HPAI? Call your local veterinarian. They will take you through the next steps in this process to eradicate the disease.

“The goal for USDA to control an HPAI outbreak is to stamp it out. That means once you have a disease, it is called a ‘foreign animal disease’ because the U.S. doesn’t want to see it around in our soils,” Sato said.

If you have HPAI, here are the four steps to eradicate the disease:

The following are the four D’s of outbreak control:

• D – Detection: A throat swab is collected, and a PCR test is run to detect the virus in birds.

• D – Depopulate: Once the virus is detected, the premise is considered a positive site. All the birds on that farm are considered positive and the goal is to kill all the birds within 24 hours, so the virus doesn’t spread to other farms.

• D – Disposal: Birds may be composted or buried onsite. Following compost, the material is buried. Birds can also be incinerated or placed in a landfill if approved and by prior agreement.

• D – Disinfection: Use disinfectants such as a bleach solution to clean all surfaces and follow additional information at https://www.cfsph.iastate.edu/Disinfection/Assets/Disinfection101.pdf.

After 14 days, the site can be tested by state officials for any viable virus.

Once the facilities test clean, producers can get in new birds.

The journey is long from acquiring baby chicks to dealing with HPAI. Farm families can be strong and learn through this entire process. Helping children understand may be the most difficult job of all.

“Defend The Flock” is a USDA animal and plant health inspection program that promotes good biosecurity. To learn more, visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program.