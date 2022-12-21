Feeder cattle supplies visibly tightening, sending ripples through the markets

Fed cattle
The coldest temperatures of the winter – and possibly several winters in some cases – descended on Cow Country USA during the week of Christmas, threatening the welfare of livestock across the region. Potential record-breaking cold temperatures may delay marketing plans of cattle owners unless higher prices are offered this week. This past week’s market was fairly steady. Limited volumes of Texas and Kansas cattle sold live at $155-$155.50 per hundredweight. Northern live sales were from $155 to $159 per hundredweight. Dressed sales were $1 higher at mainly $248. Packers will remain short bought, but slaughter needs will be modest for the next two weeks.
Possibly more telling is the story of this past week’s slaughter, which fell from the previous week and last year. The beef business seems to be entering into an erratic and volatile period in beef production that will likely result in extreme behavior of the markets. This past week’s slaughter of 629,000 head was 23,000 head under the previous week and 27,000 head under last year. Look for slaughter rates, fed cattle prices, and primal cut values to fluctuate well outside historic price patterns as the industry adjusts to dwindling feeder cattle supplies.
Current feeding closeouts, which estimate margin feeder calves (750 pounds bought 150 days ago and sold today) have sunk to -$12.59 per hundredweight. This of course does not include any quality premiums or discounts from the packer. Although an improvement over the last several weeks, high feeder cattle prices and feed costs will maintain downward pressure on closeouts. The projected breakeven estimate for feeders bought today and sold 150 days out is -$147.75 per hundredweight.
Feeder cattle
Monthly USDA Cattle on Feed reports are telling the story of declining feeder cattle numbers, and this is before breeders begin holding back heifers for replacement cows. Weekly placements are showing year over year declines and the monthly reports confirm. Owners of replacement cattle are using their leverage to squeeze feedlot competition for short supplies of cattle. This has created wide pricing ranges and many offerings of feeder cattle have found success holding on to ambitious asking prices.
Many lightweight calves have found their way to winter grazing locations in the south despite a late start. The promise or possibility of feeder prices starting with a $200 next spring has encouraged the purchase of sky-high calf prices. Few operators are forward pricing cattle for spring delivery. Forage supplies for next summer’s grass season are far from secure and many summer grazing programs will wait to decide on stocking plans until they see spring moisture.
In the local cash feeder cattle markets last week, steer and heifer calves were $5.00 per hundredweight higher at $203 and $185, respectively. Any yearling feeder steers over 1,000 pounds were steady to $2.00 per hundredweight lower at $168 per hundredweight with yearling heifers fairly steady at $160 per hundredweight. Overall, there was good demand for feeder cattle. This will be the last of the feeder cattle trade for 2022 as sales are generally not held during the holiday week.
Discounts on unweaned calves remained at $20 to $25 per hundredweight with an additional $10 to $15 per hundredweight discount for unvaccinated calves. Discounts on uncut bulls have tightened since earlier in the fall; discounts ranged from $10 to $30 per hundredweight. Any fleshy calves took a $30 to $40 per hundredweight discount however, there were not many fleshy calves reported this last week.
Butcher cows and bulls
Last week, butcher cows were slightly lower, ranging from $62 to $66 per hundredweight. Butcher bulls also were lower, ranging from $69 to $87 per hundred weight.
Bred heifers and cows
Prices for breeding stock has increased significantly, as expected in the last month. Although not quite at the pace that was thought it would earlier in the fall. December has shown running age cows bringing substantial premiums to bred heifers. Bred running age cows were bringing $1,750 to $2,500 per head while bred heifers brought mostly $1,650 to $1,750 per head.
In my last article, I explained why bred heifers are really the good buy, particularly at these prices. However, the market data would suggest that most cow buyers right now are not long-term restocking as much as looking to calve out these running age cows, get them bred back over the summer, and put them back on the market next fall in hopes of bred stock prices continuing to increase as feeder cattle supplies tighten.