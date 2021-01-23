Integrating livestock, cover crops can be beneficial for producers

In northern Montana, livestock specialists have been studying cover crops and grazing for years.

Darrin Boss, Montana State University livestock specialist and superintendent at the Northern Ag Research Center (NARC) in Havre, Mont., shared some exciting news about their long-term study.

“We just completed eight full years of studying cover crops with livestock last year in a two-year wheat rotation,” Boss said.

Boss’ colleagues will be publishing the results in a few months for producers.

There will be a publication on the effects of crops, the effects of forages (the grazing and haying study with cover crops and livestock), and the effects of soil health after eight years of cover crops in a wheat rotation. The check was a wheat/fallow rotation.

With the cover crops, they grew them and terminated them with grazing or with swathing and baling for haying, or sprayed them out for the soil health-only benefit.

“We tried to evaluate what these three different endpoints with cover crops looked like in our wheat rotations,” Boss said. It was a typical two-year dryland rotation with wheat and cover crops.

Some years, when there was exceptional rain in the wheat rotational years, they did not see a yield drag in the wheat yield.

In comparison to a wheat/fallow rotation, that worked out to be an equal yield.

With stressors like reduced rainfall, they did see a yield drag of up to 15 bushels per acre in certain years.

“That is a definite economical hit to producers if their wheat yield goes down because of cover crops,” Boss said.