Lots of industry support for the Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021

Many U.S. cattle producers are rallying behind the Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021, which was introduced into Congress by U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) on March 2. This dynamic piece of legislation aims to promote healthy cattle markets by ensuring transparency and establishing regionally sufficient cash negotiated trade.

Brett Crosby, a member of the marketing and competition committee for the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA), explained during a phone interview there are four main elements to this piece of legislation. Firstly, it requires the USDA to maintain that a certain minimum amount of cattle must be sold on a negotiated cash basis. The specific minimum amount of cattle to be sold this way will differ by region.

“The purpose for having a mandatory minimum number of cattle sold via negotiated cash is so everyone knows what cattle are worth,” Crosby explained.

Over the past 15 years or so there has been a dramatic shift in the way cattle are marketed in the U.S. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, in the mid-2000s about 50 or 60 percent of fat cattle were sold using negotiated trade with about 30 percent sold using formula pricing. Nowadays formula pricing is the most common way, with 60-70 percent of fat cattle marketed using the method and only about 20 percent marketed using negotiated cash.

The flip-flopping of marketing methods has led to issues in price discovery and with such a small percentage now being sold via negotiated cash, a lack of confidence in cattle prices has developed. Over the last couple of years, industry and political leaders have tried to come up with ways to promote price discovery. The Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021 is unique because it acknowledges that the volume of fat cattle sold in the U.S. can vary drastically from region to region. The legislation proposes that greater success can be achieved if the mandatory minimums are representational of each region’s varying volume of fat cattle.