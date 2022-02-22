Bests to offer pick of their 2021 heifer calves to winning bid at sale

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – With milder weather near the end of February, the clock is ticking at Best Angus and Quarter Horses as Pete and Vawnita Best and their son, Kyle, prepare to host their second production sale at the ranch.
The Best’s ‘2022 Best Value in the Badlands’ production sale is set for 2 p.m. (CST), on Monday, March 7, at the ranch southeast of Watford City with a noon lunch ahead of the sale. The Bests will be selling 85 registered Angus bulls, 39 commercial heifers and two ranch-raised Quarter Horses.
“We’ll have the bulls and heifers penned near the sale barn and the horses saddled and available to ride. I know if I was buying a horse, I would want to ride it first,” said Pete, adding anyone is welcome to come out to the ranch and see the bulls, heifers or ride the horses before the sale.
Recently, the Bests decided to give the “pick of all their 2021 heifer calves” to the highest bidder.
“We decided to offer the right to pick through all of our 2021 heifer calves. They will get the chance to get our very best heifer. They can wait until May after we are done with ultrasounding and taking yearling weights,” Pete said. “It will be fun to see which one they will pick, and we hope the heifer will do a good job for their operation.”
Last year was the first year they held their sale at their ranch.
“We held our sale at the ranch last year, and it went well, so we decided to do it again,” Pete said. “Before last year, the sale was held in town, but this format is a little easier on the cattle and more accommodating for the buyers.”
Vawnita is recovering well from her surgery to fix her ankle that she broke earlier this month. While the sale preparations may be a little difficult for Vawnita, she is doing as much planning as possible for their sale. The ranch also has enough help for the sale with relatives and friends.
“Vawnita is on the mend and things seem to be going quite well in the right direction. She is much more comfortable now,” Pete said. “She has a cast on and is using crutches, so she has also been able to go into work.”
But Pete said the “bad news is our little puppy ‘Lucy’ broke her front leg and had to have surgery. She has not been a very cooperative patient, and we are supposed to keep her off it for six weeks.”
Around the region, the weather continues in a pattern of warmer weather - followed by cold and freezing conditions.
“The last few days have been just gorgeous, and we’ve lost quite a bit of ice in some places around the ranch, which will be helpful. But then it seems we’ll get some rain, or some snow and it will be icy again,” Pete said. “But spring is coming. It is not that far away.”
One of the main projects the Bests hope to finish soon for the sale is taking videos of the bulls. They will set up panels, add straw to the ground, and let one bull come in at a time, and video each bull walking. Then that bull will be returned to his pen.
After filming the bulls, they will edit them on the computer, which can be a lengthy process.
“Tracey and Justin said they would edit the videos this year. It is probably the biggest, most important project we have left to do,” he said. “It takes a lot of time, and a little practice to edit the videos.”
The reason the Bests video the bulls themselves is they hope to control the weather conditions by being able to choose the best day out of a week to film the bulls. A sunny, cool day often makes the best videos.
If a videographer is hired, the bulls have to be videoed on that particular day, whatever the weather conditions.
Pete and Vawnita are pleased with the bulls they have developed for the sale this year.
“We are proud of the bulls we will be offering,” Pete said. “We know our bulls are younger and not as fleshy as most bulls sold, but we feel strongly that help longevity and our customers long term profitability.”
Jason McLennon, of Belle Fourche, will also be coming up next week (third full week in February) to carcass ultrasound the bulls. Jason is an ultrasound technician,
“We went to college together, and he has been scanning our cattle for 20 years. He also ranches himself,” Pete said.
The ranch’s calving barn is being converted into the sale barn, and everything is being cleaned and readied for the sale.
The Bests are setting up pens outside to display the bulls in. The bulls are being developed in an area about a mile from the calving barn, so they will be run over the evening before sale day.
Pete said he is glad they will have DVAuction available at the sale, so people can bid at home if they can’t make it to the ranch March 7.
“Last year, when we started having the sale at the ranch, we dug in a fiber optic line to bring in high speed Internet into the barn for DVAuction,” Pete said.
“Logan Hoffman from DVAuction has been coming up to our place since we’ve started. They seem to have the auction figured out well, and they do an excellent job,” he said.
The Bests need to build the auction block and set up tables and chairs in the barn - everything needed for clerking and for food service. They will also bring in bleachers for their customers.
In addition, Pete’s mom and Vawnita will plan and prepare lunch for the sale. They will set up coffee and refreshments for the morning, and arrange to serve a special beef lunch at noon.
“For all the NDSU grads out there, we will be serving Carnivore Catering Beef Clod recipe,” he said.
Last year, Pete said they seemed to have more people come to their sale with it being out at the ranch in the Badlands.
“We had more people come to our sale with it being out here – I think people are more relaxed having the sale out at the ranch. And last year, it happened to be a really nice day out for our sale,” he said.
Pete hasn’t heard any long-range forecasts on how the weather will be on March 7, but they are hoping for nice weather - of course.
“We usually get a nice group of people coming,” he added.
After the sale, the Bests will hold onto the yearling bulls and feed them until spring, when they will start delivering them.
“But we’ll start delivering the 2-year-old bulls right after the sale,” Pete said.
Pete has gotten several requests for sale catalogs over the past two weeks.
“They are asking for a catalog, so they are interested,” he said. Most of their bull customers come from North Dakota, especially in the county, but others have come from Montana, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Kansas.
For those who would like more information on the Best’s production sale and the bulls, see the catalog on their website at https://www.bestangusandquarterhorses.com, or call Pete and Vawnita at 701-570-6959.