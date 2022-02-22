Bests to offer pick of their 2021 heifer calves to winning bid at sale

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – With milder weather near the end of February, the clock is ticking at Best Angus and Quarter Horses as Pete and Vawnita Best and their son, Kyle, prepare to host their second production sale at the ranch.

The Best’s ‘2022 Best Value in the Badlands’ production sale is set for 2 p.m. (CST), on Monday, March 7, at the ranch southeast of Watford City with a noon lunch ahead of the sale. The Bests will be selling 85 registered Angus bulls, 39 commercial heifers and two ranch-raised Quarter Horses.

“We’ll have the bulls and heifers penned near the sale barn and the horses saddled and available to ride. I know if I was buying a horse, I would want to ride it first,” said Pete, adding anyone is welcome to come out to the ranch and see the bulls, heifers or ride the horses before the sale.

Recently, the Bests decided to give the “pick of all their 2021 heifer calves” to the highest bidder.

“We decided to offer the right to pick through all of our 2021 heifer calves. They will get the chance to get our very best heifer. They can wait until May after we are done with ultrasounding and taking yearling weights,” Pete said. “It will be fun to see which one they will pick, and we hope the heifer will do a good job for their operation.”

Last year was the first year they held their sale at their ranch.

“We held our sale at the ranch last year, and it went well, so we decided to do it again,” Pete said. “Before last year, the sale was held in town, but this format is a little easier on the cattle and more accommodating for the buyers.”