Browns busy calving, dealing with bitter cold temps

By SUE ROESLER, Farm & Ranch Guide

CENTER, N.D. – A cold front with some bitter wind chills roared through the state the first week of January, and the Brown family has stayed busy keeping bedding down for the bulls and females and keeping on top of calving the ET cows during the frigid nights.

The low temperatures have been bitterly cold, with wind chills averaging around 30 degrees below zero.

“It was brutal, and of course, tractors don’t like to start. Hydraulics don’t like to work – a hydraulic line broke on the feed truck, so it has been fun,” Justin said.

As soon as one of the ET recip cows looks close to having a calf, Justin and his wife, Kayla, get them in the barn.

“We’ve had our first two calves during the night, one at 2:30 a.m., and one at 5:30 a.m. One calf arrived last night (Saturday, Jan. 2), and one two days ago from the ET recip cows,” Justin said.

There are still 16 more recip cows to go, so the Browns are not getting a lot of sleep right now.

“In these 30 below temperatures, you have to get the calves within an hour and get them in the barn, so there’s not a lot of sleep,” he said. “It’s still cold in the barn. If it is 30 below outside, it is 20 below in the barn, but we have a hot box for them.”

Justin has built a 21 by 22 foot “hot box” in the hoop barn, which works out well in these kind of frigid winters for cow/calf pairs. It is a “flat roof” box that holds four calving pens. The four pens are heated with electric heat, and there is plenty of straw down for the new moms/calves. The cow/calf pairs will stay in the hot box until the mother cow has licked the calf clean and the calf gets colostrum and is warmed up.