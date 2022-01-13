Browns busy calving, dealing with bitter cold temps
By SUE ROESLER, Farm & Ranch Guide
CENTER, N.D. – A cold front with some bitter wind chills roared through the state the first week of January, and the Brown family has stayed busy keeping bedding down for the bulls and females and keeping on top of calving the ET cows during the frigid nights.
The low temperatures have been bitterly cold, with wind chills averaging around 30 degrees below zero.
“It was brutal, and of course, tractors don’t like to start. Hydraulics don’t like to work – a hydraulic line broke on the feed truck, so it has been fun,” Justin said.
As soon as one of the ET recip cows looks close to having a calf, Justin and his wife, Kayla, get them in the barn.
“We’ve had our first two calves during the night, one at 2:30 a.m., and one at 5:30 a.m. One calf arrived last night (Saturday, Jan. 2), and one two days ago from the ET recip cows,” Justin said.
There are still 16 more recip cows to go, so the Browns are not getting a lot of sleep right now.
“In these 30 below temperatures, you have to get the calves within an hour and get them in the barn, so there’s not a lot of sleep,” he said. “It’s still cold in the barn. If it is 30 below outside, it is 20 below in the barn, but we have a hot box for them.”
Justin has built a 21 by 22 foot “hot box” in the hoop barn, which works out well in these kind of frigid winters for cow/calf pairs. It is a “flat roof” box that holds four calving pens. The four pens are heated with electric heat, and there is plenty of straw down for the new moms/calves. The cow/calf pairs will stay in the hot box until the mother cow has licked the calf clean and the calf gets colostrum and is warmed up.
“There haven’t been any problems with calving. The calves are doing well, and are in the barn with their moms,” he said.
The mother cows have been good cows; the recip cows have had many calves previously and were licking the calves off right away.
The calves have excellent genetics that the Browns planned out ahead of time – an embryo from a top-quality registered Angus cow and top registered Angus bull.
After the ET recip cows have calved, there will be “a little bit” of a break in the schedule, and then they will start calving the heifers from the calving ease bulls.
“When you are using these calving ease bulls, that means they provide an earlier gestation, around 269 or 270 days. That’s what makes them calving ease bulls. These heifers will probably come 10-14 days early,” Justin said.
All the bulls, heifers, and cows have been eating more with the bitter cold and the feed is lasting okay so far.
“They will increase their intake almost 20 percent during the cold, and then, we will roll out some extra roughage for them. They clean it right up,” he said. “The bulls have been doing well, and picked up extra feed during the cold.”
The cows have been on a ration of two bales of corn stalks, two alfalfa bales, a bale of CRP oats/hay, two loads of TMR ration that they are mixing, consisting of silage and some ground kochia/hay mix, corn stalks and 2 pounds per head of distillers grains.
“That is 74 pounds of TMR ration and five bales of hay for 270 cows. We take it out every night,” he said.
Around the ranch, they’ve been dealing with all the normal problems that come with bitterly cold weather.
“When the wind blows, it pushes the snow into drifts and we have had to keep those cleared away and keep the snow out of the bunks,” Justin said. “It is a lot of extra maintenance when it is windy and snow is coming down.”
They did get their tractor back from the shop where they were putting in a new engine, so that made Justin happy. He can use the loader on the tractor to haul bales of hay or straw around the ranch.
All the pins on the grapple broke on the skid steer that they use for grabbing a bale of hay or straw.
Justin has been working on the sale paperwork and it is all finished and sent in. He needed to get a new computer, and is getting that set up now.
“We’ll are working on the catalog design,” Justin said. He planned to clip the rest of the bulls for the sale on Jan. 4.
“We have all our selections made on the registered bulls and females that will make the sale. Our plan is to narrow it down to our top 80 bulls and 40 females,” he said. “The sale is always a fun day for us. We work all year for this one day.”
Then they will take videos of the bulls at the end of the month.
“The videos are what potential bull customers want to see – the videos are worth gold,” he said. “If you are going to buy a bull sight unseen, you want a video, and we market bulls and females all over the country.”
The sale at the ranch is set for Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. CST.
Justin’s auctioneer from Burwell, Neb., Col. Matt Lowery, came up to North Dakota and visited the ranch to see the bulls and females in the sale. Lowery is a 2000 Nebraska champion auctioneer.
“Lawry is part of the team. He is a good cattlemen himself, and people call him and ask about the bulls. He is well-known in the registered business and people trust his opinion,” he said.
The forecast called for more cold weather in early January.
“It is so cold we are constantly checking our cows. We’ll be real busy from here on before the sale,” Justin added. “We will be doing another sort on the heifers/cows when it gets closer to February.”