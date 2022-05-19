Courtneys prepping fields to start seeding corn

OAKES, N.D. – Seeding preparations have started at the Courtney farm in the southeastern region of the state, where Drew Courtney and his wife, Lindsey, and his cousin, Kyle Courtney, and his wife, Megan, farm together.

The Courtneys plan to begin seeding corn before soybeans this spring and have the vertical tillage machines operating.

“Right now, we’re doing a little corn on corn, so I am working the ground with the vertical tillage ahead of seeding corn,” Drew said on May 6. He is working a field that can’t be strip-tilled. “We need to break up some of the residue because it is too heavy in here. Strip-tilling didn’t work out in this field. Usually, we like to strip till right through the corn stalks.”

Another vertical tillage machine is operating in another field to get ready for more corn planting.

“Hopefully, we’ll have some ground dried out by this afternoon so we can get the planters set,” he said. “It would help if the sun would come out.”

Drew is glad the soil he is working has drain tile under it.

“We got 2.5 inches of rain this past weekend, and the weekend before that, we received 2 inches in most areas of the farm, and one spot south of our farm received 4 inches,” he said. “If it weren’t for the drain tile, we wouldn’t be able to get into this field.”

Drew explained how tile drainage works on their farm.

“The drain tile is a perforated pipe we put in the ground at certain spacing depending on the soil type and location, so sometimes it is spaced 30 feet apart and sometimes it is spaced 60 feet apart,” he said.

Since the pipe is perforated, once water enters the pipe, the pipe moves the water away into a creek or a waterway.

Drew compared it to planting a flower in a flower pot with holes in the bottom that keeps the plant from being saturated with water.

“When the drain tile is installed, it manages the water table,” he said. “With that managed, you get the top 3 feet of soil that works like a perfect garden bed, like a flower pot. When we get rid of that excess water we don’t need, there is water available to the plant, and it acts like a sponge on top. When it rains, we don’t get the runoff, so there is less soil erosion. Most of that water will then soak in.”

Drew added the drain tile was “the number one ROI (return on investment) on our farm.”

They are trying to put drain tile in as many fields as possible, but it is time consuming and expensive, as well.

“We have our own tile equipment, so we try to do as much as possible by ourselves,” he said.

The Courtneys also got a surprise a couple weeks ago on a Sunday night.

“The AGCO White Planter that we didn’t expect to get (they ordered it in the fall) this spring showed up. It is a three-year-old planter, so for the last 10 days we have been doing basic maintenance and item repairs,” Drew said. “We probably would not have gotten it if we hadn’t lined up our own truck driver to haul it up here.”

The planter didn’t have a liquid fertilizer tank nor the plumbing on it that they need to have when seeding corn in order to be able to use liquid starter fertilizer (10-34-00) on their corn.

“We had to plumb the liquid fertilizer, add flow meter tanks, and do other repairs/maintenance on it the last 10 days. We’ll hopefully be able to try it out here soon,” he said.

They will now be able to seed with both the new planter, as well as their older one, to finish seeding faster. The newer planter features a higher level of performance with the ability to operate at higher speeds, place seed more accurately, and ensure fuel efficiency.

“They say you can go 10 miles per hour, but we’re not planning on that. Rather than go our usual 4-4.5 miles per hour, we might go 7 miles per hour on some fields. It has a high-speed option,” he said.

Kyle will operate one planter and Bret (farm employee) will operate the other one.

“We’ve had good luck with White Planters and have used them over the years,” Drew said.

Drew added that he is the “grease in the cogs” of the operation and keeps things rolling along.

“I’ll do a little of everything. I will get some fertilizing finished, and then I will do the spraying,” he explained.

For the fields that are not strip-tilled, Drew will spread urea on them this spring. The strip-tilled fields were fertilized in the fall.

“We always spread our soybean ground, which is the corn stubble, with phosphorus and potassium in the fall,” he said.

The Courtneys will also do some strip-tilling in the spring on certain fields.

“We don’t always get to all the fields to strip-till in the fall, and in addition, we have some fields that have sandier soils. Due to leaching, we don’t want to fertilize them in the fall,” Drew said. “We try to be good stewards of the land.”

Once the Courtneys start planting corn, they will switch over to soybeans when the soil allows, and then go back and forth between fields.

Drew is trying to get a lot of the fields prepped, so when they are able to go, they can.

“All our corn and soybeans are planted in 30-inch rows with the same planter. We just need to change out the seed plate,” he said.

The forecast called for rain, so they will be watching the skies and waiting for windows to plant in.

Meanwhile, on the home front, the kids are enjoying the warmer weather.

“The kids have been able to get outside with this weather and play on the swing set, along with helping with some jobs on the farm,” he said. “They love chances to ride along in the tractor.”

