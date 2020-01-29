GARY, Minn. – Corey Hanson of Norman County pointed out that the 2019-2020 frost depth is shallow in northwest Minnesota.
The fields had at least 8-12 inches of snow cover, with higher amounts in protected areas. At the same time, there wasn’t much frost in the ground and not all of the surface water was frozen.
“A lot of melting is going to have to happen, and there’s a lot of wet soil underneath,” said Corey on Jan. 20.
His remarks were backed up by regional information. The frost depth at Crookston, Minn., was only 4 inches in the second half of January. Normally the frost depth would be 11 inches.
According to regional DNR maps, the snow depth was 10-20 inches. That’s more snow than Corey could remember for so early in the season. Pete Boulay, Minnesota assistant state climatologist, said a snow depth of 16-20 inches is in the 80th percentile – so only 19-20 years out of 100 might have historically had more snow by this point in the winter in Corey’s region.
Local anecdotes pointed to the problems associated with the blanket of snow. Grave diggers and folks trying to combine corn had challenges. The county snowmobile club was grooming trails when the grooming machine broke through ice in a road ditch. It took effort to get it out.
“Either surface ditches are moving water yet, or I’m going to guess there was a tile line that fed into a state road ditch that just formed ice and the water underneath was running,” Corey said. “It wasn’t solid.”
Snowfall for the Jan. 17-19 storm was only about 3-4 inches, but another 3-4 inches of light snow had fallen earlier in the week at the Floyd and Corey Hanson farm. Corey’s brother, Craig, drove home and ran the snowblower while Corey ran the backhoe.
Snow removal took 2-3 hours per day plus another 3-4 hours for cattle chores.
“We’ve got things back to normal now, so I can move around the yard with the truck or equipment and not have to worry about getting stuck,” he said. “The cattle are fed and bedded and everybody seems to be pretty happy right now with very little wind. It’s cold but the sun is out.”
The backgrounded calves and the pregnant cows plus the bulls were very comfortable outside despite cold wind chills.
Corey wondered if all of the corn still in the fields was blocking some of the wind this year.
Even though harvesting is not completed, the Hansons have gone ahead with the year-end and prepay financials.
“We’re getting things tied down for next year, although there is the uncertainty because you don’t know what the year is going to bring, and you just try to anticipate what normality would be again,” he said.
He encourages farmers to attend meetings this time of year, as well as do some fun things like fishing or traveling or going to concerts/movies. Corey and his wife, Julie, stay involved in their community and work to stay upbeat/positive.
The Norman County Ag Day, Small Grains Update was held Jan. 8, and Corey felt it was a big success. Over 100 people enjoyed lunch at the event that featured a full day of meetings and speakers. The Norman County Soybean-Corn Association annual meeting plus Minnesota Wheat Growers and Minnesota Wheat Research & Promotion Council updates were held, plus talks from several Extension educators were given.
Organizers also added a special session on farmer physical and mental health.
“The winter meeting season is just getting started and I just encourage everybody to go to the meetings if they can and just try to take one item home from the meetings to see if it will work on your farm,” Corey said. “Everything will not pertain to everybody, but if each farmer can take one or possibly two items home, from the winter meetings, I think it’s a huge success and gives some other ideas to think about too.”