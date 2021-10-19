Paul Freeman adapts to difficult growing conditions of 2021

STARBUCK, Minn. – Farmers always enter the growing season hopeful, but oftentimes things don’t go as expected.

That’s why they have safeguards in place like insurance and diversification. For farmers like Paul Freeman, ingenuity and the ability to adapt are important, too.

We won’t forget the conditions of 2021 – the year a vein of drought dropped down from northwest Minnesota and flowed west of the Mississippi River into the prairie pothole country. At its most intense moments in late July, “extreme “drought covered 22 percent of Minnesota, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Another 75 percent was categorized as “severe” drought.

Pope County was among those counties hit hardest by heat and a lack of rain.

Then, when the weather pattern changed at July’s end, a severe thunderstorm brought hail and wind that lodged corn and soybeans.

Giving his report on Oct. 11, Paul was combining corn at a 30-degree angle to the rows – a 90-degree angle to the direction the corn was blown over.

“It’s wind-damaged,” he said. “There’s no way I can go down the row.”

He set the autosteer a foot narrower than the corn head, and he traveled “kitty-corner” across the cornfield. The process allowed him to combine in both directions.

“It does a good job of gathering it in, but the secondary job of sizing the residue is not the best. I hope I don’t have plugging when I do tillage, but it could be a challenge all the way into next year.”

Just getting a good start on the corn, his yields ranged from 110-120 bushels per acre. The corn had a good test weight and was about 20 percent moisture. He ran the corn through the dryer.