Paul Freeman adapts to difficult growing conditions of 2021

STARBUCK, Minn. – Farmers always enter the growing season hopeful, but oftentimes things don’t go as expected.
That’s why they have safeguards in place like insurance and diversification. For farmers like Paul Freeman, ingenuity and the ability to adapt are important, too.
We won’t forget the conditions of 2021 – the year a vein of drought dropped down from northwest Minnesota and flowed west of the Mississippi River into the prairie pothole country. At its most intense moments in late July, “extreme “drought covered 22 percent of Minnesota, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Another 75 percent was categorized as “severe” drought.
Pope County was among those counties hit hardest by heat and a lack of rain.
Then, when the weather pattern changed at July’s end, a severe thunderstorm brought hail and wind that lodged corn and soybeans.
Giving his report on Oct. 11, Paul was combining corn at a 30-degree angle to the rows – a 90-degree angle to the direction the corn was blown over.
“It’s wind-damaged,” he said. “There’s no way I can go down the row.”
He set the autosteer a foot narrower than the corn head, and he traveled “kitty-corner” across the cornfield. The process allowed him to combine in both directions.
“It does a good job of gathering it in, but the secondary job of sizing the residue is not the best. I hope I don’t have plugging when I do tillage, but it could be a challenge all the way into next year.”
Just getting a good start on the corn, his yields ranged from 110-120 bushels per acre. The corn had a good test weight and was about 20 percent moisture. He ran the corn through the dryer.
“It will get really close to (a crop insurance) payment level,” he said. “I’ve got my poorer fields to go, so I’ll probably be collecting some crop insurance on that.”
He was anxious to get the lodged corn harvested before any snowfall. Some fields were not lodged and would be harvested last.
Paul mentioned he was having some trouble with a grain bin fan. He has single-phase power at his bin site resulting in some electrical problems.
“Things get maxed out on single-phase,” he said.
He traveled west to Watertown, S.D., and purchased a couple of fan motors. It was a chance to see the crops in that region.
About 1-inch of rain fell Oct. 9-10, which was welcomed. It didn’t slow down harvest much. The cart and tractor were on tracks. Running grain cart for Paul was Gary Koubsky of Glenwood, Minn.
Soybean harvest was all but finished before the mid-October rain started. He had the county soybean test plot – about 5 acres – left to harvest.
Paul added that the ethanol plant had given him a call to see if he wanted to deliver any corn.
“That tells me there might be some opportunities in marketing,” he said.
As this is Paul’s last report, he wanted to be sure to talk about a farm-related subject that he feels should be improved – medical insurance.
He’s grateful to have good insurance because his spouse, Roberta, teaches at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls, Minn. Her insurance allows them to receive important preventative care.
It shouldn’t be necessary, though, for farm families to have off-farm jobs to have good health insurance. If a spouse doesn’t have an off-farm job that offers health insurance, the premiums continue to run very high for farms.
“It bothers me that the U.S. can’t do a better job. Our structural incentives (high deductibles) are to not take care of yourself,” he said.
When farm families are worried about the cost of health care, they may put off going to the clinic. Putting off medical or dental care eventually leads to emergency care – the most expensive form of health care.
In his various leadership roles, Paul knows that some farmers pay a lot for health care. Some health care coverage options for farmers include private providers – MNsure, 40 Square Cooperative Solutions – but he feels not enough is being done to help people stay well.
“When it comes to health insurance, what I say is there is nothing healthy about it,” Paul said. “It’s capitalistic, money-driven, and it doesn’t have the best interest of individual health first.
“The problem farmers have is we are in a risky business, and the average age is old. For farmers to go to a group – we’re not a good group to mingle with for health care. With the general public, you get more of a general mix,” he added.
The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) has lobbied for health care and helps 40 Square, he said. Paul invites all farmers to join the MSGA to have a voice at the Capitol and the opportunity to work with others.
As Paul looked back at the 2021 growing season, one of the highlights was his election to the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council. This council doesn’t lobby, but is assigned to work with the checkoff funds collected from each bushel of soybeans (a half-cent per bushel). He’s just getting started in this role, with a lot to learn in the next few years. He’s assigned to market development and transportation committees and will study biodiesel and fuel distribution.
“I’m really looking forward to learning more on the checkoff committees,” he concluded.
Farm & Ranch Guide and Minnesota Farm Guide wish to thank Paul Freeman and his wife, Roberta, for sharing their story with all of us this growing season. It has been very interesting to learn about many topics related to farming. We wish you all the best in the years to come!