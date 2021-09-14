Ag economists study the juncture of too much heat, crop insurance

Like hail, wind, and precipitation, too much heat is often the cause of crop insurance claims.

With a long string of temperatures above 90 degrees this growing season – plus little rain – there will be many heat-related crop insurance claims this fall.

That’s something ag economists are interested in. How does weather risk – some call it climate change – exposure affect federal programs that serve as risk management tools for farmers?

“Current U.S. federal farm policy focuses on risk management. Projected spending for the Federal Crop Insurance Program exceeds that of all other farm-related programs authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill.”

With that statement, C-FARE, The Council on Food, Agricultural & Resource Economics, presented a webinar on Ag Risk Management and Climate Change Adaption.

In 2020, the Federal Crop Insurance Program provided almost $114 billion in insurance coverage to U.S. ag producers, said Barry Barnett, C-FARE board member, University of Kentucky.

He said premiums paid in were $10.1 billion, with federal subsidies paying more than $6.3 billion of the total premiums.

“While agriculture has always been subject to the vagaries of weather, climate change is likely to increase weather risk exposure for many farmers,” Barnett said. “The challenge for policymakers will be ensuring that future federal programs assist farmers with their exigent risk management needs while also facilitating adaptation to climate change.”

Overcoming extreme heat