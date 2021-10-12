Farm mental health counseling available for no or low charge

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Good farmers and ranchers sometimes need to talk about personal items.

When the coffee club, the crew at the bar, the pastor, or even your best friend isn’t what you need, it could be that a counselor or therapist is appropriate.

But adding the cost of a therapist may be something that farmers don’t want.

Fortunately, farmers and ranchers have a new resource that can help pay for all or some of the cost of seeing a professional mental health counselor, said Sean Brotherson, NDSU Extension family science specialist.

Brotherson was at Big Iron in mid-September to talk with farmers and families about mental health services.

He explained that a regional group of states has partnered together to apply for a USDA Farm & Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) grant.

This program provided $7.187 million in funding across the U.S., with applications accepted in 2020.

Grants were accepted for both Minnesota and North Dakota. The FRSAN grants provide support or education programs related to stress, health, and farming. They also offer support through crisis line services, suicide prevention programming, mental health awareness and counseling services.

In North Dakota, there is a three-year grant that totals hundreds of thousands of dollars, Brotherson said. A portion of those funds are for counseling services. Together Counseling, a new counseling service in North Dakota that has farm connections, as well as other partner providers, can provide mental health support services at no or low cost to the individual through this grant.