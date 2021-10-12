Farm mental health counseling available for no or low charge

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Good farmers and ranchers sometimes need to talk about personal items.
When the coffee club, the crew at the bar, the pastor, or even your best friend isn’t what you need, it could be that a counselor or therapist is appropriate.
But adding the cost of a therapist may be something that farmers don’t want.
Fortunately, farmers and ranchers have a new resource that can help pay for all or some of the cost of seeing a professional mental health counselor, said Sean Brotherson, NDSU Extension family science specialist.
Brotherson was at Big Iron in mid-September to talk with farmers and families about mental health services.
He explained that a regional group of states has partnered together to apply for a USDA Farm & Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) grant.
This program provided $7.187 million in funding across the U.S., with applications accepted in 2020.
Grants were accepted for both Minnesota and North Dakota. The FRSAN grants provide support or education programs related to stress, health, and farming. They also offer support through crisis line services, suicide prevention programming, mental health awareness and counseling services.
In North Dakota, there is a three-year grant that totals hundreds of thousands of dollars, Brotherson said. A portion of those funds are for counseling services. Together Counseling, a new counseling service in North Dakota that has farm connections, as well as other partner providers, can provide mental health support services at no or low cost to the individual through this grant.
“We really hope this lowers the barrier to access for some people, and they don’t have to worry about the financial concern,” he said. “If you need to talk to someone, you can.”
In addition, the providers can use telehealth counseling so a person can talk to a professional at home or in the cab.
“You don’t have to drive 250 miles,” he said. “That’s a really nice benefit.”
Health is as important as any other resource on the farm
Brotherson asks farmers to reconsider what they list as their assets. The list generally includes equipment, land, livestock, seed, and buildings, but it should also include good health.
“Health is probably the most important of your resources,” he said. “You depend on it every day for your functionality, for your decision making, and so that is a really important resource.”
Physical health, mental health, relationship health, and spiritual health are often interwoven – all are needed. The stress of farming can affect any of these types of health, so focusing on health and wellness is important to the farm.
It’s just as important to learn to manage stress and maintain good health as it is to care for the livestock or raise the crops.
He encourages farmers to think about their health and how they are managing and prioritizing it.
If someone thinks that certain aspects of their health are getting out of balance, feel free to contact Brotherson, and he will be happy to provide information that can help.
For more information, visit Sean Brotherson, Ph.D., NDSU Extension family science specialist, 701-231-6143 or e-mail at sean.brotherson@ndsu.edu.
To access Together Counseling, reach out to their provider relations coordinator at (701) 404-0997, or learn more at the “Farm to Farm” section of the Together Counseling website: https://www.togethercounselinggroup.com/farm-to-farm.
Many NDSU Extension resources on managing farm stress can be accessed at the NDSU Extension AgHub website: https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/farm-management/managing-stress.