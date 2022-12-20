Farm sector income increases to record levels in 2022

Strong growth and commodity cash receipts are forecast to increase farm income for 2022. The Economic Research Service (ERS) is forecasting net cash farm income to increase by 26-27 percent relative to 2021 in nominal dollars (not adjusted for inflation) in their Dec. 1 Farm Income Forecast report.

“Cash receipts are driving much of this increase, or nearly all of it, as they are forecast to increase almost 24 percent,” said ERS economist Carrie Litkowski.

The ERS puts out a “Farm Income and Financial Forecast” report three times a year. With their Dec. 1 release, they included updated information from their Sept. 1 report. The new report includes some data based on 2022 production prices and marketing patterns surveying.

They also incorporated the latest forecasts from the November World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

The report covers information from 2 million farms that operate 900 million acres of land. They consider about half of those farms as businesses, where farming is the principal occupation of the operator.

These 1 million operations account for 90 percent of the value of ag production in the U.S.

For crops, higher prices and larger quantities sold are expected to increase farm receipts. For livestock, higher prices are driving nearly all the forecasted increase.

In the report, the ERS forecasts an increase of $97 billion in crop receipts due to higher prices. Another $7 billion is added due to a larger quantity sold. Another $2.1 billion in increases can’t be contributed to either prices or quantity. All told, the ERS is forecasting grain cash receipts to increase by $106 billion, with the largest increases in corn and soybeans. Smaller increases are forecast for cotton, vegetables, melons and wheat. Fruits and nuts receipts are forecast to decline in 2022.

Litkowski added that the ERS forecasts follow the calendar year. That means receipts or sales in 2022 could come from crops harvested in 2021 but sold in 2022, and crops harvested in 2022 and sold in 2022.

Total direct government payments to farmers are expected to decline in 2022. Government payments reached a record level high in 2020 due to supplemental and ad hoc disaster assistance to farmers for COVID-19. Pandemic payments dropped to $7.5 billion in 2021, and $1.2 billion in 2022.

Government payments through the Emergency Relief Program and the Emergency Relief Livestock Program were expected to increase by about $7.8 billion in 2022. This also includes USDA assistance through the distressed borrowers program authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Minimal payments are expected through the Agricultural Risk Coverage, Price Loss Coverage, or Dairy Margin Coverage programs.

“Given the high level of prices farmers have been receiving, we expect minimal payments in 2022 under these programs,” she said.

Litkowski also talked about total production expenses adjusted for inflation in 2022.

“Production expenses remain stable…when adjusted for inflation,” she said. “For 2022, we are forecasting expenses to increase nearly 19 percent or $70 billion in nominal terms (not adjusted for inflation), which would represent the largest year-to-year dollar increase on record. But this increase is lowered to about 12 percent or $47 billion when adjusted for inflation.”

Even when adjusted for inflation, total production expenses of $442 billion are at the highest level since 2014.

The largest dollar increases in 2022 are expected for feed and fertilizer, she said.

“Spending on fertilizer is forecast to increase 47 percent,” she said. “Fuel and oil and interest expenses are also forecast to see larger percentage increases in 2022.”

Please visit https://www.ers.usda.gov/topics/farm-economy/farm-sector-income-finances/highlights-from-the-farm-income-forecast/ to learn more.