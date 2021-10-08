Thomas family sees soil benefits through fertility program

Through the utilization of a diverse crop rotation, Nathan Thomas, who farms north of Mott, N.D., has seen many benefits for his soil – benefits that will last for multiple generations.

“I am a fourth-generation farmer in God’s country, in southwestern North Dakota,” said Nathan Thomas at the NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center’s (DREC) Soil Health Workshop in September. “I don’t know other people’s operations; I only know mine. What works for me, I can only hope works for others as, well.”

Thomas talked to producers, agricultural students from several colleges, and others at the workshop, which takes producers from Dickinson State University’s Henry Biesiot Activity Center to the DREC ranch south of Manning, N.D., to show soil health in action.

The Thomas’ are progressive and diversified producers, who continually try different technologies in their crop rotations and utilize livestock grazing techniques.

Nathan farms with his wife and family, his brother-in-law, Josh Greff, and his wife and family, as well as his parents, James and Patricia Thomas.

The Thomas farm was started by Nathan’s great-grandfather, Joseph “Joe” Thomas, who came over from Hungary as a stowaway on a boat when he was 14. He eventually worked his way over to Mott where he started the farm 114 years ago.

While Nathan told producers he was certainly not an “expert,” he explained how rotations and a good fertility program have helped the soil at the Thomas’ farm.

No one person in the Thomas family makes the operation’s decisions. As a family, they meet around the kitchen table nearly every morning to discuss and make decisions for the entire farm/ranch.