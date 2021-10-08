Thomas family sees soil benefits through fertility program

Through the utilization of a diverse crop rotation, Nathan Thomas, who farms north of Mott, N.D., has seen many benefits for his soil – benefits that will last for multiple generations.
“I am a fourth-generation farmer in God’s country, in southwestern North Dakota,” said Nathan Thomas at the NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center’s (DREC) Soil Health Workshop in September. “I don’t know other people’s operations; I only know mine. What works for me, I can only hope works for others as, well.”
Thomas talked to producers, agricultural students from several colleges, and others at the workshop, which takes producers from Dickinson State University’s Henry Biesiot Activity Center to the DREC ranch south of Manning, N.D., to show soil health in action.
The Thomas’ are progressive and diversified producers, who continually try different technologies in their crop rotations and utilize livestock grazing techniques.
Nathan farms with his wife and family, his brother-in-law, Josh Greff, and his wife and family, as well as his parents, James and Patricia Thomas.
The Thomas farm was started by Nathan’s great-grandfather, Joseph “Joe” Thomas, who came over from Hungary as a stowaway on a boat when he was 14. He eventually worked his way over to Mott where he started the farm 114 years ago.
While Nathan told producers he was certainly not an “expert,” he explained how rotations and a good fertility program have helped the soil at the Thomas’ farm.
No one person in the Thomas family makes the operation’s decisions. As a family, they meet around the kitchen table nearly every morning to discuss and make decisions for the entire farm/ranch.
“I’m extremely fortunate. I get to run a small business with my wife and kids, my parents, my business partner, who happens to be my brother-in-law, and his family,” he said, adding that they also have two hired hands, a seasonal and a full-time person. They consider their employees part of their family.
“I believe farmers and ranchers are stewards of the land, not miners of the soil, and that is how we try to run our operation,” he said. “I do the best job I possibly can with whatever means I find necessary to not only give me a profitable crop, but a healthy product at the end of the day.”
Have a solid fertility program is important to the family.
“My dad started farming in the late ’70s and early ’80s. He kind of did what you guys do and I do every year – talk to farmers, go to Extension, go to research, get the data and see what is working out there,” he said.
One of the first things his father, James, did was acquire a soil probe and conduct his own soil sampling.
“It absolutely baffles me that producers do not soil sample,” he said. “How do you know where you are starting from? Where is your benchmark?”
His father started doing composite tests on about a quarter of his acres every year. He would get the results back from the lab and would ask his local co-op how much nitrogen to put down to get an average wheat crop.
“That was the only nutrient that mattered (back then). It is not anymore, in my opinion,” Nathan said.
Other nutrients are just as important as N, he says. Based on the soil samples, the co-op would tell James how much N to apply. When it came to phosphorus and the dry fertilizer side of things, they would put some “11-52 together with potash based off your soil sample” and “away you’d go.”
In 2008, Josh and Nathan were both young farmers going to farm meetings together.
“One of the things that really made sense to us right away was variable rate,” Nathan said.
The topography on the farm varies from the draws to the hills, so they didn’t feel the same rate of fertilizer should be applied in all areas.
“Why would I treat them the same?” he asked.
They switched to zone sampling in order to do variable rate fertilizer, and switched from sampling a quarter of the acres to every acre every year.
Nathan doesn’t soil sample the fields that he will seed sunflowers on because he won’t apply fertilizer to them.
“I want sunflowers to do their job, go down, bring the nutrients back up so we can use them later,” he said.
Nathan still checks with agronomists and soil scientists for certain advice.
“We started making our own prescriptions based off the results we get back from a soil test, but I am not 100 percent sold on the results I get back from every soil test,” he said.
Nathan is also not completely sold on the Haney soil test. He feels both types of soil tests have pluses and minuses, and he wishes there were a hybrid test that would utilize both tests.
But the two farmers continued going to soil clinics and talking with soil scientists. As a result, they devised a new method of figuring out how much fertilizer to put on.
“We started to factor in our organic matter (OM) into our prescriptions,” he said.
For every point of OM that a field has, they give a certain nutrient value to it, depending on the length of the season of the crop he is seeding. With a cooler season crop, the value is less, while a warmer season is more.
“Secondly, any analysis of fertilizer that we put that down, whatever that rate is, whatever I get out of it, I take it off,” he said. “So easy math, easy example: I am putting 100 pounds of 11-52 down, I’m getting 100 pounds of N out of that, as well as 52 pounds of phosphorus out of that, and I am taking that out of my recommendations.”
Nathan’s green zones, which are his healthier soils, have higher OM but need fewer nutrients.
“I have a higher yield goal, but I am putting less nutrients down than I am on my red zones,” he said. “Not every field is like that, but a lot of them are.”
In 2018, coming out of the drought the year prior, Nathan says on one field they soil sampled, they were able to put on 50 pounds of actual N. Someone else down the road was seeding at the same time, and that person had a lot of anhydrous tanks in the field.
“I don’t know anyone else’s operation, and I don’t want to assume. But I have heard of other producers putting on about 100-120 pounds or twice the amount of N that we were,” he said.
At the end of the season, the Thomas family harvested the field and ended up beating their yield goal by about 20 percent.
“We got amazing mineralization that year, and that is a flaw I will admit in my fertility program,” he said.
Nathan said he doesn’t know what the weather will be until the season is over and so he is unsure of how much credit he will get.
“I have had times where I have to go top dress because I did not put enough N down,” he said.
Nathan showed his graph of primary crops, those that they grow every year as part of their rotation. His main crops are canola, corn, soybeans, oil sunflowers and spring wheat.
Also on the graph was a list of secondary crops, those that they have grown in the past. Some of the secondary crops were: safflower, malting barley, durum, flax, green lentils, millet, mustard and green and yellow peas.
“We might grow those crops from time to time depending on the market or what we want to do with a particular field,” he said.
Then he listed forage crops, which they grow for their livestock. Those include: barley for feed, barley for hay, millet for hay, cover crops, millet, oats and sudangrass.
“Our livestock are just as important as our crops because some 60-70 percent of our land can be grazed either with our cows or our neighbor’s cows,” he said. “We give our cows what they need, when they need it, just like our crops.”
Nathan is not a big believer in always following crop A with crop B and then crop C.
“That is fine if you are doing it. If you have a rotation, keep doing it,” he said. “We used to do that. My Dad was an A, A, A and B crop – three cool seasons grasses, followed by a broadleaf.”
The Thomas family moved away from that because in 2008, when Josh and Nathan came back, one of the first things they did was buy a corn planter.
“We were 25 miles away from an ethanol plant. It would be stupid for me not to raise corn,” he said. “Then, if I have a corn planter, I might as well put sunflowers in.”
So they went away from the old rotation and more toward a Dwayne Beck (research manager at Dakota Lakes Research Farm in Pierre, S.D.) rotation. That rotation was two warm season crops, followed by two cool season crops.
“I really like doing that because it spreads out your planting, spraying, and harvesting seasons. It also spreads out the risk of pests and chemical rotations,” he said. “With the chemical rotation, you have to really pay attention to those modes of action.”
Nathan talked about spreading out risk.
If a farmer has 10,000 acres and puts 8,000 acres into wheat and 2,000 into canola, that is 100 percent of his crop into something that gets harvested at the same time.
“That is too much risk for me,” he said. “What we try to do is to raise 15-25 percent of our five primary crops and the remainder will be put into secondary or forage crops if we need them that year.”
That spreads out the equipment use, as well.
“It’s a lot easier to micromanage fewer acreage on more crops than to micromanage larger acreage on less crops,” Nathan said. “There are some rotations I would love to do, but I am limited by the crop insurance standards.”
While Nathan said he is more of a warm season-based farmer, he has considered adding more legumes to his rotations.
He is not the biggest fan of peas because the market is there one year and gone the next.
“But with soybeans, we started raising them and I get 20-30 bushels per acre, and I get a lot better markets,” he said.
Nathan does not put the same crop on top of itself.
“Our own yield data has shown that if you have two average rainfall events, in that second year, 70 plus percent of the time, you get yield reduction,” he said.
Improving their yields has given Nathan confidence in his fertility program.
“On our own operation improving our yields with our fertility program is enough of a confidence boost to me to know that what I was doing was working,” Nathan concluded.