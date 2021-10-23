3D printer can make hard-to-find parts

3D printing is in its infancy, but for the right early adapters, the ability to make small parts has the potential to save hundreds or thousands of dollars.
A young company in Fargo, N.D., LulzBot, brought their 3D printers to exhibit at Big Iron in mid-September. Company leaders feel there could be good demand for their printers in the ag industry.
“We build industrial quality, not just an everyday consumer machine,” said Todd Atchison, LulzBot creative director. “Our machines are designed to run and run. We have machines that are seven years old that are out there printing.”
LulzBot was founded in January 2011 in Loveland, Colo. Fargo Additive Manufacturing Equipment 3D (FAME 3D) purchased the LulzBot assets late in 2019.
Products include the LulzBot TAZ Workhorse, TAZ Pro, and Mini 2 3D printers, with prices ranging from less than $1,000 to $4,000-$5,000.
FAME 3D uses its own 3D printers to make about half of their 3D printer parts.
“We have manufacturers who use them to make welding jigs, so if they wreck them, they just print another one,” he said. “We can print tooling, 5S-type (methods to keep a clean workplace) stuff, trays for tools, or organizing things. We have people that use them to make pots and artwork, and all sorts of different things.”
To make parts using a LulzBot, the part must be designed in a CAD program for 3D printing. Farmers can design their own parts, and there are also many open-source designs for parts. Some of the major farm equipment manufacturers will provide CAD files, but others won’t, Atchison said.
“Some you can contact, and they will give it to you,” he said. “A lot of people just reverse-engineer the part.”
With ingenuity, a farmer may print the part they need to get back up and running. The part will not likely be as robust as the factory part, he said, but it may be better than not running at all.
About 60-70 people are employed by LulzBot, and the company’s market is global. During 2020, LulzBot made some face shield parts for hospitals, but much of their work focuses on building their machines and supporting their machines.
The potential for 3D printing is limitless, Atchison added. A July 21, 2021, article from the publication, “Additive Manufacturing,” tells of Ford employees learning to use a LulzBot 3D printer to print “pucks” that grip and drive the company’s assembly line rail forward. Printing the pucks with the 3D printer has saved the company well over $1 million.
There is also a strong demand for 3D printers in schools, Atchison said, and FAME 3D has designed lesson plans for students.
“Education is huge. Schools are getting into 3D printing so they can give students that mindset of manufacturing and trouble-shooting processes,” he said. “The kids get excited when you can design something and watch it print.”
And when farm parts aren’t available, LulzBot may offer a solution for obtaining parts in a cheap and quick way.
For more information, please visit lulzbot.com.