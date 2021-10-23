3D printer can make hard-to-find parts

3D printing is in its infancy, but for the right early adapters, the ability to make small parts has the potential to save hundreds or thousands of dollars.

A young company in Fargo, N.D., LulzBot, brought their 3D printers to exhibit at Big Iron in mid-September. Company leaders feel there could be good demand for their printers in the ag industry.

“We build industrial quality, not just an everyday consumer machine,” said Todd Atchison, LulzBot creative director. “Our machines are designed to run and run. We have machines that are seven years old that are out there printing.”

LulzBot was founded in January 2011 in Loveland, Colo. Fargo Additive Manufacturing Equipment 3D (FAME 3D) purchased the LulzBot assets late in 2019.

Products include the LulzBot TAZ Workhorse, TAZ Pro, and Mini 2 3D printers, with prices ranging from less than $1,000 to $4,000-$5,000.

FAME 3D uses its own 3D printers to make about half of their 3D printer parts.

“We have manufacturers who use them to make welding jigs, so if they wreck them, they just print another one,” he said. “We can print tooling, 5S-type (methods to keep a clean workplace) stuff, trays for tools, or organizing things. We have people that use them to make pots and artwork, and all sorts of different things.”

To make parts using a LulzBot, the part must be designed in a CAD program for 3D printing. Farmers can design their own parts, and there are also many open-source designs for parts. Some of the major farm equipment manufacturers will provide CAD files, but others won’t, Atchison said.