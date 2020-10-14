I have three young grandsons ranging in age from 18 months to a first grader. They look a lot like their dad and when their dad was a young boy he looked a lot like me. I suppose it is safe to say they may look a bit like me.
I would be proud to say they look like me, but I know they are better looking. Like me when I was their age, they have blond hair so blond it is nearly white. Like me, they were really chubby for a while with thunder thighs. I am pretty sure I smelled good when I was their age, too.
The first grader’s body, like mine did, turned very slim.
It has been fun to watch these little bodies grow.
It is hard to imagine a body that looks better than a young child’s. Their skin is perfect, soft and smooth with no blemishes. And their feet; oh, my, what wonderful feet!
Their feet are like almost perfect rectangles. Their toes all seem to be the same length and they are remarkably straight with clean bright toenails. Bunions and hammer toes are non-existent. Babies seem to admire their feet as they can bend them right up to their face.
I suppose I could once bend my feet right up to my face, too. That is certainly no longer the case.
Trimming toe nails is one of the great challenges of old age. As I got older my toe nails no longer grew straight but bend tight down at the end of my toes. Also my toenails seemed to grow farther and farther away from my eyes and my hands. If I do get my leg bent up within range of my eyesight and hands, leg cramps make the operation impossible.
It was an oversight that I didn’t make toe nail trimming a part of my marriage contract. It is hard enough to get the Missus to buzz my hair. No way will she trim my toenails.
Certainly, I am not the only old man with this problem. I know the county health services will provide help for those who need it, but I am a bit embarrassed to go to a public place and expose my misshapen feet in front of a crowd. I did go once and made sure I had the cleanest feet in the country, but still felt embarrassed to have this nice lady work on me.
I have worked countless thousands of cattle in my life and though I would never call myself a farrier, I have trimmed the feet on lots of horses. I sometimes get tired of working with these large, dangerous animals.
I have dabbled with the idea of becoming on old man farrier. I don’t know what I would have to charge, but I’ll bet lots of old men would be willing to pay generously for this service.
It wouldn’t take a lot of equipment to get into this business. A good, small hoof nipper would work well. Additional supplies would no doubt include some blood stopper and a quality rasp. Leftover COVID masks should provide some protection for the trimmer.
I suppose the big expense would be some kind of squeeze chute. This would be necessary to speed up the process and make things safer.
I think this service could be of great benefit to many, although it may not be right for me.
After thinking about it, I guess I’d rather keep right on working with cattle and horses.