Beck’s Goehner, Neb., acquisition adds support for western farmers

Beck’s, the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, is acquiring a new facility in Goehner, Nebraska.

Located on 150 acres, the site will provide western farmers with sales support, distribution, and Practical Farm Research, as well as educational and agronomic opportunities.

“The purchase of the Goehner facility represents our commitment to farmers in our western territory,” Beck’s President Scott Beck said in a news release. “As we expand west, we are dedicated to investing in opportunities that will allow us to bring agronomic research, diversity in genetics and traits, and industry-leading localized service to western farmers.”

The new facility will allow Beck’s to expand its Practical Farm Research program for farmers in western Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.”

Situated off I-80, Beck's Goehner facility will feature new buildings and reconstruction. The facility will be partially operational in 2022 but is expected to be fully operational in 2023. The facility will have over 100 acres of land dedicated to Practical Farm Research.

Beck's will add multiple new full-time employees to operate the facility and bring farmers localized service.

In August 2021, Beck’s purchased a processing facility in Beaman, Iowa for the use of soybean processing and production. On Jan. 1, 2022, Beck’s will acquire the Hartung Brothers facility in Coon Rapids, Iowa for the use of corn and soybean production, processing, and distribution.