Wach joins Nebraska Soybean Board as demand, utilization coordinator

The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) has a new demand and utilization coordinator with the hiring of Wesley Wach.
The checkoff programs aim to ensure that Nebraska soybeans are preferred as a food, feed, fuel and industrial input source. Wach will work in building and sustaining soybean demand while looking at new opportunities for the many uses that soybeans bring to consumers, customers and industrial industries.
Wach grew up on a diversified farming operation near Hayes Center, Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May with a degree in agricultural economics and minors in Engler Entrepreneurship and agricultural communications.
People are also reading…
While in college, he worked as a research assistant on the weed science team for the agronomy and horticulture department. In this past year, he served as the communications and outreach intern for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. His rural, research and leadership background prepared him to work with commodity organizations.
“We are excited to welcome Wesley to our team as the demand and utilization coordinator at a pivotal time in the soybean industry,” NSB executive director Scott Ritzman said. “He will work with contractors along with the rest of NSB’s team to continue to build demand for Nebraska soybeans and increase utilization of soybean products both domestically and internationally. Growing up on a farm and his previous work experiences brings value to NSB as the newest team member.”
“Serving the producers of Nebraska has become a passion of mine these last few years, and I have had many incredible opportunities to broaden my exposure to the agriculture industry,” Wach said. “It has been inspiring to connect with individuals who have the best interests in mind for our farmers, and I look forward to working with our staff to promote and grow the value of Nebraska soybeans.”
Wach started his role on June 20. He can be contacted at wesley@nebraskasoybeans.org.