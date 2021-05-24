Minnesota leads the way with cropland grazing exchange

Kelly Anderson has been hooking up farmers and cattle producers for four years. No, she doesn’t work for the FarmersOnly.com online dating site, she is the Minnesota livestock grazing specialist in charge of the state’s cropland grazing exchange.

Anderson has been doing grazing plans for the state of Minnesota for about eight years. This is her fourth year with the exchange. Minnesota had the nation’s first such system.

“I have been working mainly with public lands in my current role,” Anderson said. “I have 17 years personal experience with grazing plans.”

She said getting the grazing exchange up-and-running was no simple task. There were cattle producers wishing to find grazing land and producers looking for cattle to graze their land. But, no one had yet attempted to bring the two groups together in an official capacity.

“We (ag producers) have sort of gotten into our own lanes,” Anderson said. “We’ve gotten used to being self-sufficient and not seeking outside assistance.”

Still, cover crop farmers and no-till farmers want livestock to graze their fields. It expedites soil health, she said. Cattle producers want the grazing opportunity. It’s getting the twain to meet that was the challenge.

That is where the grazing exchange comes in. It is a website that gives cattle producers in search of farmers (and vice versa) a meeting place. Like a dating site, but without a “Netflix and chill” option.

“Trying to convince producers to use a government-sponsored site was tricky,” Anderson said. “People can feel comfortable using our site. There are a lot of privacy safeguards in place.”