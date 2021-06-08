Farm Credit Services returns second cash-back dividend

Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) announced June 8 that eligible customer-owners will receive a second cash-back dividend from the financial cooperative’s 2020 net earnings. The special estimated $62 million payout will be mailed the week of June 24 to farmers and ranchers served by FCSAmerica in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
The special payout is an addition to the $276.7 million returned to eligible customer-owners in January through FCSAmerica’s regular distribution of cash-back dividends. Combined, the two payouts equal an estimated $339 million, the largest amount FCSAmerica has returned to customer-owners in a single year. The regular cash-back dividend represented 1% of a customer’s eligible daily balance in 2020; the special payout returned an additional .25% to eligible customer-owners.
The special dividend reflects FCSAmerica’s commitment to share its success with customer-owners.
“As a customer-owned cooperative, we use our financial strength for the benefit of ag producers,” said Mark Jensen, CEO and president of FCSAmerica. “Returning not just one but two cash-back dividends in a single year is one of the most tangible ways FCSAmerica can make a difference for rural communities.”
The Board has approved a cash-back dividend each of the past 17 years. Since 2004, FCSAmerica has returned $2.3 billion to eligible customer-owners. Paying two dividends from 2020 net earnings is a testament to FCSAmerica’s commitment to its cooperative business model, Jensen said.
The FCSAmerica Board of Directors has approved a regular cash-back dividend for 2021. The Board has announced its intention to return the equivalent of 100 basis points to eligible customer-owners for the foreseeable future.
For more on the special 2020 payout, visit fcsamerica.com/cashbackbonus.