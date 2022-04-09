Food system repairman sees progress in Midwest states

Disruptions in the food chain during the pandemic brought more attention to problems. But Ken Meter, a food analyst in Minnesota, has been aware of, and working on, these issues for decades.
In a recent visit to the Midwest, he saw progress being made in central Illinois since his last visit 11 years ago. Much came from ground-level efforts building food hubs. Things are happening policy- wise as well.
“The former Illinois Stewardship Alliance policy director is now playing a key role in national farm and food legislation through the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition — and he trained young farmers in Illinois during my visit last week,” Meter said.
The alliance has also been part of making changes in the Illinois Cottage Food Act, which gave farmers more opportunities in more markets.
And the Illinois Farm Bureau has begun to take an interest in community foods systems, Meter said.
He says Missouri has been a leader.
“One of the most effective urban food production programs in the U.S. is Cultivate KC in Kansas City,” Meter said. It is a nonprofit “working to grow food, farms and community in support of a sustainable and healthy local food system.”
Also based in Missouri, Good Natured Family Farms aggregates food to consumers in Kansas City and St. Louis.
Iowa has the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust (SILT), which just announced a statewide effort to grow food in 10 urban centers across the state.
The Regional Food Systems Working Group is active in coordinating community foods activity across Iowa, and there were as many as 14 regional foods efforts in the state at one time, he said.
In his new book “Building Food Webs,” Meter also highlights other states tackling food system challenges.
In northwestern Montana during the farm credit crisis in the 1980s, farmers found an ally in the Alternate Energy Resource Organization to help reinvent the food system there. These Montana farmers became major legume producers which led to creating a food processing center in Ronan and bringing more jobs to the area, Meter said.
In Arizona, a food bank which believed “handing out food is only the start of the conversation” helped in launching new food-related businesses.
In Brighton, Colorado, where local vegetable farmers couldn’t compete with land prices offered by developers, Meter was part of the effort that led the City of Brighton and Adams County to buy 100 acres of prime agricultural land, at development prices, to save it for food production. That has grown to saving 1,500 acres of food land, he said.
“There is no general answer,” he said, to fix flaws in food systems, some of which were highlighted by the pandemic. “It is up to us.”